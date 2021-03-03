The Williams County Board of Commissioners has opened applications for $1 million in grant funding to support behavioral health in the county. Here is what you need to know about the grants.
1. Money comes from sales tax
The commission approved using $1 million collected as part of the 1% public safety sales tax. On Tuesday, March 2, the commission approved a second reading of an ordinance designating behavioral health as part pf public safety.
“Commissioners are using $1 million in proceeds from the sales tax to distribute as grant funds for behavioral health with the hopes of providing services closer to home for those that often have to travel to other parts of the state, or even out of state, to receive the care they need,” Lindsey Harriman, communications and research analyst for Williams County, wrote in a news release announing the grants.
2. Improving services at the core of the plan
The grants need to have a public purpose, meaning they benefit the residents of the county as a whole. In addition, the commissioners laid out a list of acceptable and unacceptable ways to use the money. Applicants can use money to pay salaries, expand telehealth options, tuition for training programs, transportation and the delivery of information about behavioral health, such as stigma, suicide prevention, anger management, or addiction.
The grant money can’t be used for something the applicant has already done or is currently doing, nor can it pay for furniture or equipment not directly related to expanding behavioral health services.
3. Distributing the money
In order to make sure at least two grants get awarded, the county has limited applicants to asking for no more than $500,000.
Applications must be sent to lindseyh@co.williams.nd.us by 5 p.m. CT March 16. The grants will be announced during the April 6 Commission meeting, and awardees will be notified after the meeting. After the money is set, the awardees have to provide written progress updates at three months, six months and one year. They also have to send itemized invoices within one week or the money being sent.
Projects can run over multiple years, but the applicants must seek the county’s permission first. Like the Public Safety sales tax grants, there will be a committee recommending projects for the full commission to approve.