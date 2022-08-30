Purchase Access

Bras for a cause brought home the checkered flag after their biggest fundraising event of the year on Saturday, August 27. During Championship Night at the Williston Basin Speedway, the organization was able to bring in nearly $27,000 with their annual car door panel and silent auctions. The funds raised go towards assisting locals dealing with cancer with the financial burdens that go along with treatment.

The Williston community showed up, checkbooks in hand, and answered the call to support this great cause. Michelle Nelson is the event coordinator and she took this year’s event by the horn and went with it, Cheryle Donoven, President of Bras for the Cause, told the Williston Herald. This is Nelson’s fourth year organizing the fundraising event and she stated it is one of the best and easiest fundraisers because the car door panels do all the work.



