Bras for a cause brought home the checkered flag after their biggest fundraising event of the year on Saturday, August 27. During Championship Night at the Williston Basin Speedway, the organization was able to bring in nearly $27,000 with their annual car door panel and silent auctions. The funds raised go towards assisting locals dealing with cancer with the financial burdens that go along with treatment.
The Williston community showed up, checkbooks in hand, and answered the call to support this great cause. Michelle Nelson is the event coordinator and she took this year’s event by the horn and went with it, Cheryle Donoven, President of Bras for the Cause, told the Williston Herald. This is Nelson’s fourth year organizing the fundraising event and she stated it is one of the best and easiest fundraisers because the car door panels do all the work.
“For the race fans, they want to have these doors in their man cave, garage or shop,” Nelson said. “People really love to come and bid on these and take them home. Drivers have also gotten really creative and made some really cool ones. They really want to help the cause and it shows.”
Nelson’s family are no strangers to this disease, so Nelson knows first hand the burdensome cost associated with cancer treatment. Both Nelson’s mother and father had cancer, and Nelson said that the travel alone to doctors and hospitals was costly.
Bras for a Cause is a local nonprofit charity that was born in Buster’s Bar in Williston, announcers said before the door panel auction began. Since 2013, they have paid out more than $600,000 to local people battling cancer according to their website. Someone diagnosed with cancer can apply for financial assistance online.
“As soon as we get the application and official doctor diagnosis we meet,” Nelson said. “Sometimes that is through a calling tree format but we meet immediately. The applicant receives a designated amount within a day or two from Bras for a Cause. We don’t ask any other questions or what they plan to use the funds for. We want to be a support system.”
Bras for a Cause members told the Williston Herald they would like to thank the Williston Basin Speedway, for sharing their Championship Night with them and all the amazing drivers and fans for their continued support.
If you are in need of assistance from the Bras for a Cause organization, fill out an application at www.brasforacausend.com and click on apply at the top of the page. An official diagnosis from a doctor is mandatory to qualify for assistance. Follow Bras For a Cause at www.facebook.com/brascause.