The U.S. Air Force Reserve is tentatively scheduled to conduct an aerial adulticide treatment for Williston Spray Blocks 1 – 14 on Thursday, July 15th.
The Williston Vector Control District is tentatively scheduled to conduct aerial adulticide treatments for the cities of Ray and Grenora on Wednesday, July 14th with back-up dates of Thursday, July 15th or Friday, July 16th.
All treatments will take place near sunset, weather and conditions permitting. Specific treatment dates and locations will be updated on the Williams County website and on the Williams County Facebook page by about 4 pm on the scheduled treatment day if it will not happen; we will then also provide an updated back-up date. For more information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks, visit the Spray Reports webpage: https://www.williamsnd.com/spray-reports/.
Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments (adulticides), which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
To avoid mosquito bites, citizens are advised to take extra precautions when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn during the summer months. Wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants, limiting time outdoors during these times, and using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are good actions to take to prevent bites. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.