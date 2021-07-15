Williston Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center announced they are nearing the completion of their “21 in 2021” challenge.
The campaign seeks to provide STAR Fund support for 21 unique projects in 2021, with the goal to help seven new businesses, seven business expansions and seven quality of life projects in the community.
So far, Economic Development says the “21 in 2021” program has already met its new business goal, but is just shy of attaining the goals set in the expansion and quality of life categories.
The most recent projects named to the campaign include Crusoe Energy (new), AGEE Enterprises (expansion), Coyote Clay Target League (quality of life), Culbertson Lions Club (quality of life) and the Skating Academy (quality of life).
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko said the campaign needs three more specific projects to reach the established goals. That, he said, should not be a problem.
“It has been a phenomenal year for growth in the City of Williston,” he said. “The economy is in full rebound, and I expect that growth to continue into the fall.”
The following is the complete list of the “21 in 2021” businesses, in alphabetical order, as of July 13, 2021.
New Businesses (8 total)
1. Crusoe Energy – approved June 8, 2021 (new)
Crusoe Energy will receive up to $162,000 from the Flex PACE interest Buydown program to purchase a building in Williston. The company, which has been doing business in Williston for three years, uses natural gas to power its modular mobile computing stations.
2. Peachy’s Boutique - approved May 25, 2021 (new)
This is a new retail business specializing in plus size women’s clothing and jewelry. The store is in the Badlands Town Center. The boutique received up to $5,000 from the STAR Fund Mini Match program.
3. Senor Egg - approved May 25, 2021 (new)
The new dine-in restaurant is located at 2406 2nd Avenue West in Williston. The business received up to $5,000 from the STAR Fund Mini Match program to renovate the restaurant location.
4. Red Rock Collision Center – approved May 25, 2021 (new)
Red Rock Ford is purchasing the building at 3904 2nd Avenue West in Williston. Red Rock will offer full collision repair as well as vehicle customization. The business will receive up to $72,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase the new location.
5. Mattress by Appointment – approved April 13, 2021 (new)
John Mendis, owner and operator of Mattress by Appointment will receive up to $5,000 from the STAR Fund Mini Match program to start his business located at 2006 19th Ave. W. in Williston.
6. Young Bucks – approved April 13, 2021 (new)
Williston entrepreneur Louise Skaare will receive up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program for a new coffee shop and eatery located in LifeChurch.
7. MVP Sport Break, LLC – approved March 9, 2021 (new)
MVP is located at 2017 2nd Ave. W. (former Budget Home Furnishings building). The owners are Brock Schmidt, Patrick Fleming and James Hunter. MVP Sport Break received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Mini Match program to start a new business that sells sports memorabilia and cards.
8. Myology Matters Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy, LLC – approved March 9, 2021 (new)
Myology Matters is located at 2407 2nd Ave. W., Suite 8. The owner is Christina O’Neill. Myology Matters received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Mini Match program. The new business will provide assessment and therapy for patients with orofacial myofunctional disorders such as tongue and lip tie, mouth breathing, tongue thrust and thumb sucking.
Business Expansions (5 total)
1. AGEE Enterprises – approved June 8, 2021 (expansion)
Genesis is building a new larger location at Williston Square. They will receive up to $58,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program for the expansion project.
2. Benellis Boutique - approved May 25, 2021 (expansion)
This a retail store which is expanding to a new location at 910 42nd Street West. The owner sells handmade clothing and gifts. The business will receive up to $5,000 from the STAR Fund Mini Match program.
3. Conlin’s Furniture – approved April 13, 2021 (expansion)
Conlin’s Furniture is moving to a larger location on Second Avenue West (former 7 Up building). They will receive up to $25,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase new signage and remodel a new location for their furniture and mattress store.
4. Prizm Company, LLC – approved February 9, 2021 (expansion)
Prizm is owned by Cody and Haley Bennett and Kamron and Keisha Nelson. Prizm is an established dance school that is purchasing new space for its dance studio. The company received up to $41,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase a new building.
5. Slagle Services, LLC – approved March 9, 2021 (expansion)
Slagle Services is located at 4018 2nd Ave. E. The business is owned by Tucker and Melissa Slagle. Slagle will receive up to $37,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase a building to house its landscaping business.
Quality of Life (6 total)
1. Coyote Clay Target League – approved June 8, 2021 (quality of life)
The league will receive up to $50,000 from the STAR Fund Community Build program to build a clay target facility at the Painted Woods Sport Complex. The space will be utilized for competitions and practice for the WHS Clay Target program.
2. Culbertson Lions Club – approved June 8, 2021 (quality of life)
The club will receive up to $10,000 from the Community Build program to complete the buildout of a stock pond and walking path in Culbertson that promotes outdoor activities for area youth.
3. Coyote Pups Learning Den – approved March 9, 2021 (quality of life)
Coyote Pups Learning Den is located at 5003 Second Ave. W. The business is owned by Cody Bennett. The daycare will receive up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Community Growth program to renovate additional space for the children. The new daycare is estimated to open on June 7, 2021. There will be a total of 20-25 spaces available at this center.
4. Light of Christ Lutheran Church Day Care – approved April 13, 2021 (quality of life)
Light of Christ will receive up to $536,000 from the STAR Fund to renovate the basement of their building for a new day care facility. The day care will accommodate approximately 80 children.
5. Skating Academy – approved June 8, 2021 (quality of life)
A new recreation business that will provide hockey skills training and figure skating classes will receive up to $108,000 from the Flex PACE Buydown program.
6. Williston Volunteer Honor Guard – approved April 13, 2021 (quality of life)
The Honor Guard will receive up to $5,000 from the Community Build/Growth program to help purchase new uniforms and equipment.
Anyone interested in learning more about the STAR Fund can visit willistondevelopment.com or contact Brenda Schmidt at brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us or 701-577-8110 for more information.