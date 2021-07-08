A fire east of the fairgrounds was one result of July 4 fireworks, but the Williston Fire Department said overall the holiday weekend was a positive one.
Fire Chief Matt Clark said that from a numbers perspective, a typical July 4 weekend sees anywhere from 40 to 50 fireworks-related incidents, including fires and medical calls. For 2021, those numbers were quite a bit different.
"This year, with the burn ban in place, we had one." Clark told the Williston Herald. "Pretty significant difference there."
On July 3 a fire was reported near the fairgrounds, which Clark stated began sometime after the display at the Williston Speedway. Since that display was previously authorized, Clark said fire fighters were in perfect position to assist with the nearby fire.
"We had fire personnel on standby, and they were able to contain the fire pretty rapidly," he said. "It took a little to put it out just due to the location along the Little Muddy, but our units were able to contain it fairly quickly."
The Williston Police Department said that they had responded to 109 calls for service related to firework complaints between July 2 and July 6. The department issued 4 citations related to the fireworks complaints and gave numerous verbal warnings.
A burn ban was put into place for the holiday weekend on Friday, July 2, with the Fire Department, City of Williston, and Williams County/Williston Emergency Management departments announcing that residential fireworks would not be permitted.
Clark said the public's cooperation was a large factor in keeping this year's fireworks incidents low.
"We appreciate the community support for those member that did help out and participate in the ban and help us keep our Fourth of July weekend safe." Clark said.
Clark advised residents to continue to monitor the fire index to stay up-to-date on any burning restrictions. Backyard fire pits, campfires and other open flame may be prohibited during a burn ban.
The Williams County Burn Ban is in effect when the Fire Danger Rating is HIGH, VERY HIGH, EXTREME, and/or a Red Flag Warning has been issued. More information about the Burn Ban can be found at: https://www.williamsnd.com/burning-in-williams-county/.