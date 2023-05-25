Spock's catch-all phrase on the 1960s TV show "Star Trek" is an appropriate credo for aspiring young farmers and ranchers attending this year's West Farm Safety Camp in Williston.
"Live long and prosper."
The Safety Camp, held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Williams County Highway Dept. complex off 141st Avenue and Highway 85, offered intense lessons on everything from administering first aid to driving a heavy duty tractor.
For those 15 young people attending the camp ("campers") the three-day event was all about learning farm and ranch safety for future careers in the field.
"You want to stay safe because the equipment is expensive, and you don't want to risk your life," said Hyrum McMillan, 13.
He was outside with his older brother, Samuel A. McMillan, learning the importance of safety when driving large tractors.
To paraphrase one of the instructors, a young farmer's goal is to become an old farmer. In other words, be safe and stay alive.
Samuel McMillan, 15, said it succinctly: "Safety is important so I can live longer."
He is more likely to do just that thanks to NDSU Extension's Safety Camp, where young campers received hands-on experience dealing with pesticide hazards, recognizing injury risks and learning how to operate motorized equipment.
The camp, available to aspiring youth under 16, teaches everything from properly handling livestock to driving all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) — provided by the N.D. Parks and Rec Dept.
The various stations, indoors and outside, covered first aid and stop the bleed instructions from experts.
Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative employees were on hand Wednesday to teach kids how to work with and around electrical equipment without getting shocked.
Fortunately, kids attending this year's safety camp were mature and well-grounded.
At the first-aid station, kids received their own first-aid kits and were given instructions on how to use the various bandages, cold packs and other life-saving elements inside.
Mike Smith, Williams County Emergency Management director, served as instructor for the first-aid station this year.
"I teach first aid and CPR through the American Heart Association," Smith said, pointing out he was asked to stand in at the last minute.
"There's a lot of dangerous equipment that farmers use," Smith said, noting the importance of being able to treat injuries from accidents on ranches and farms.
"Working around heavy equipment," he said. "You're working around [sometimes unpredictable] animals. You're working in the elements.
"Accidents do happen," he continued. "It's always good to know how to take care of any injuries that may occur before the professional responders arrive."
As a new pair of students arrived at the first-aid station, Devan Leo, NDSU Extension agent for McKenzie County, wasted no time preparing them for the session.
After the two campers finished taking inventory of their first-aid kits, Smith began.
"The first thing you need to do in any kind of emergency situation is to try and stay calm," he advised the kids.
Next door, in the tractor hitching-and-backing-up prep session, Bethany Gates of NDSU Extension said, "It's harder than it looks."
"We have them do two different trailers," she said. "The hardest part is the backing."
Gates' advice: "Take it slow."
At another inside station, Kelly Leo, NDSU Extension agent for Williams County, showed a pair of young women how to properly check hydraulic hoses.
Sisters Jenilynn and Nora Hanson were both attentive and intrigued by Leo's expertise and fearlessness in showing them the hoses.
"They're two of our four young ladies this year," Leo said proudly.
Travis Binde, NDSU Extension agent for Divide County, was outside offering instructions to Erick Dohmstriech, 13, on how to back up a mid-sized tractor.
"They've been doing a real good job," Binde said of the safety campers, who stayed at Williston State College dorms and were transported to the Williams County Highway Dept. complex for the three-day event.
"This is a good tractor to start with," Binde said, glancing at the big red workhorse. "It gives them confidence that they can drive and operate tractors."
Nodding in agreement, Dohmstriech said, "Helps me be safe on the farm."
Across the yard, a bigger tractor awaited instructions from Angie Johnson, N.D. farm and ranch safety coordinator. She oversees all of NDSU's Extension safety programs across the state.
"Today it's a little bit of everything," Johnson said of her role helping aspiring ranchers and farmers learn about safety.
She stood with the McMillan brothers, who did not seem intimidated by the larger tractors.
"I've driven some pretty big ones," said Samuel McMillan, who placed the importance of farm safety in perspective.
"If you're safe with one thing, you're safe with everything," the 15-year-old said. "Safety is a mindset."