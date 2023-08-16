The State Fair is over and the results are in. While the fair is a great time for friends and family, a lot of work was also put in by the 4-H kids around the state.
Williams County 4-H was well represented - submitting 193 static (non-living) exhibits to the fair this year and 14 youth exhibited in 72 different livestock, horse and small animal classes while eight youth participated in the State 4-H contest held during fair week which includes communication arts, clothing revue, project expo and consumer decision making.
Vinne Abreu
- Blue Communication & Expressive Arts
Jacob Anderson
- Blue Junior Acrylic Painting
- Blue Junior Floral Arrangement
Mason Anderson
- Blue Junior Floral Arrangement
- Blue Junior Pre-Packaged Craft Kit
Kaycee Colyer
- Blue Fairy Garden
- Blue Junior Wood Arts
- Blue Junior Sheep Showmanship
- Blue Market Ewe Lamb
Hannah Cornell
- Blue Senior Welding
- Blue Senior Enlarged Photo
- Blue Senior Enlarged Photo
- Blue Eggs
- Blue Senior Wood Arts
- Blue Senior Sheep Showmanship
- Blue Market Wether Lamb
Brynlee Davis
- Blue Junior Acrylic Painting
Bella Duda
- Blue Junior Sewn Garment
- Blue Junior Drawing
- Blue Junior Pre-Packaged Craft Kit
- Blue Junior Pre-Packaged Craft Kit
- Blue Junior Jewelry
- Blue Junior Jewelry
- Award of Excellence Sewn Personal Accessory
- Award of Excellence Junior Division Project Expo Contest
- Blue Fairy Garden
- Blue Junior Sculpture
- Award of Excellence Junior Division Clothing Revue-Buy & Show
- Blue Junior Quilting
- Blue Junior Embellished Garment
- Blue Junior Cake Decorating
- Blue Junior Cake Decorating
- Award of Excellence Communication Arts Contest-Interpretive Readings
Brit Faulkner
- Class Winner Senior Horse Barrel Racing Blue Senior Acrylic Painting
Cambre Faulkner
- Blue Junior Wood Arts
- Blue Fairy Garden
- Blue Junior Woodworking
- Blue Leathercraft
- Blue Junior recycling
- Blue Junior Cookies
Abagail Ferguson
- Blue Senior Glue Solutions
- Blue Senior Floral Arrangement
- Grand Senior Range Science
- Blue Breeding Heifer
- Blue Senior Wood Arts
Audrey Ferguson
- Blue Glue Solutions
Harper Ferguson
- Blue Junior Glue Solutions
- Blue Breeding Heifer
Jace Gohrick
- Blue Junior Horse Showmanship at Halter
- Blue Female Duck
- Blue Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship
- Blue Dairy Goat-Buck
- Blue Dairy Goat-2 years old
- Blue Hen Over One Year
Jerol Gohrick
- Blue Dairy Goat-2 Years old
- Blue Dairy Goat-Buck
- Class Winner Junior Horse Western Pleasure
- Class Winner Junior Horse Trail
- Blue Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship
- Class Winner Junior Hunter Under Saddle
- Blue Dairy Goat-Doe
- Blue Junior Swine Showmanship
- Blue Junior Western Horsemanship
- Grand Junior Poultry Showmanship
- Reserve 3 Hens More than 14 months
- Class Winner Junior Horse Showmanship at Halter
- Blue Market Barrow
Ryley Grindeland
- Blue Junior Pre-Packaged Craft Kit
- Blue Junior Wood Arts
- Blue Junior Sewn Home Accessory
- Blue Junior Leathercraft
- Blue Junior Leathercraft
- Blue Junior Floral Arrangement
- Blue Junior Paper Sculpture
- Award of Excellence Junior Recycled Item
Cara Grover
- Blue Junior Floral Arrangement
- Blue Junior Jewelry
- Award of Excellence Junior Clothing Revue-Sew and Show
- Blue Junior Glue Solutions
- Blue Junior Glue Solutions
- Blue Junior Sewn Garment
Kaylen Grover
- Blue Senior Drawing
- Blue Senior Quilt
- Award of Excellence Senior Clothing Revue-Sew & Show
- Blue Senior Glue Solutions
- CDM Participant
Ryan Grover
- Blue Junior Robotics
- Consumer Decision Making Contest Participant
Allison Gutierrez
- Blue Senior Glue Solutions
- Blue Senior Acrylic Painting
- Blue Senior Wood Arts
- Blue Senior Wood Arts
- CDM Participant
Hans Halverson
- Blue Junior Enlarged Photo
Kaitlyn Halverson
- Blue Senior Wood Arts
- Blue Senior Acrylic Painting
- Blue Senior Floral Arrangement
- Award of Excellence Senior Photography
Piper Haverlock
- Blue Junior Cookies
- Blue Communication &Expressive Arts
- Blue Junior Pre-Packaged Craft Kit
- Grand Junior Communication & Expressive Arts– Speaking
- Blue Junior Sewn Garment
Kannan Hofer
- Blue Junior Acrylic Painting
- Blue Junior Mechanical Engineering
Abby Hokanson
- Blue Junior Food Preservation
- Blue Junior Woodworking
- Blue Junior Wood Arts
Bailey Hokanson
- Blue Senior Pre-Packaged Craft Kit
- Blue Senior Wood Arts
- Reserve Senior Food Preservation
- Grand Senior Food Preservation
- Blue Senior Embroidery
Jordan Horn
- Blue Female Goose
- Blue Hen Over one Year
- Blue Dairy Goat-Buck
- Blue Dairy Goat-2 Years old
- Blue Dairy Goat–Doe Born in Current Year
- Blue Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship
- Grand Senior Poultry Showmanship
Conner Jenkins
- Blue Junior Metal Arts
Cooper Jenkins
- Blue Senior Metal Arts
Jacob Kjorstad
- Blue Senior Woodworking
- Award of Excellence Senior Welding
Alivia Lang
- Blue Junior Floral Arrangement
- Blue Junior Food Preservation
- Blue Fairy Garden
- Blue Junior Pre-Packaged Craft Kit
- Blue Junior Acrylic Painting
- Blue Junior Sewn Garment
Lyle Larson
- Blue Junior Woodworking
Willow Lawrimore
- Blue Junior Welding
Ana Leany
- Blue Junior Hand Embroidery
Dalton Leany
- Blue Junior Pre-Packaged Craft Kit
Reign Ledahl
- Blue Senior Hand Embroidery
Carver Lierz
- Blue Junior Acrylic Painting
- Blue Junior Glue Solutions
- Reserve Junior Cake Decorating
Reagan Lierz
- Grand Junior Cake Decorating
- Award of Excellence Junior Clothing Revue– Sew & Show
- Reserve Junior Sewn Garment
Lane Loomer
- Award of Excellence Junior Quilt
Finley McCollum
- Grand Junior Welding
Caroline McMillan
- Blue Junior Cookies
Brayden Messina
- Blue Senior Wood Arts
Brylee Messina
- Grand Junior Sewn Personal Accessory
Kaydence Miller
- Award of Excellence Senior Bread
- Blue Senior Pie
- Blue Senior Cookies
- Blue Potted Plant
Zoey Mitchell
- Blue Junior Welding
- Award of Excellence Junior Pre-Packaged Craft Kit
Macey Moran
- Blue Junior Cake Decorating
- Blue Junior Wood Arts
- Blue Junior Acrylic Painting
- Blue Junior Acrylic Painting
- Blue Junior Sewn Garment
Rylie Nehring
- Blue Senior Acrylic Painting
Cheyanne Nelson
- Blue Junior Animal Display-Sheep
Tessa Nelson
- Grand Junior Animal Display-Sheep
Braxton Palmer
- Blue Breeding Gilt
- Blue Junior Glue Solutions
- Blue Junior Acrylic Painting
- Blue Intermediate Swine Showmanship
Kilei Reese
- Blue Intermediate Goat Showmanship
- Blue Senior Woodworking
- Reserve Market Goat
Cole Seidler
- Blue Junior Hand Embroidery
Kylee Shelton
- Blue Junior Welding
Tessa Sigvaldsen
- Reserve Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship
- Round Robin Senior Dairy Goat Contestant
- Blue Dairy Goat-Yearling Doe
- Blue Dairy Goat-2 year old
- Grand Senior Chemical Engineering
- Award of Excellence Senior Animal Display-Dairy Goat
- State Fair Public Leaders
- Showmanship Event Participant
Lauren Skor
- Blue Junior Swine Showmanship
- Award of Excellence Junior Wood Arts
- Blue Market Barrow
Aubrianna Staloch
- Award of Excellence Senior Drawing
- Award of Excellence Senior Communication Arts Contest
- Blue Senior Watercolor Painting
- Blue Senior Food Preservation
- Blue Communication &Expressive Arts
- Award of Excellence Senior Project Expo Contest
- Grand Senior Sewn Garment
- Reserve Senior Sewn Garment
- Reserve Senior Glue Solutions
- Blue Senior Photo Enlargement
- Award of Excellence Senior Leathercraft
- Award of Excellence Senior Clothing Revue– Sew & Show
- Consumer Decision Making Contest Participant
Brandon Staloch
- Blue Junior Leathercraft
- Award of Excellence Junior Clothing Revue– Sew & Show
- Blue Junior Wood Arts
- Award of Excellence Junior Project Expo Contest
- Blue Junior Woodworking
- Blue Communication &Expressive Arts
- Blue Junior Photo Enlargement
- Blue Junior Sewn Garment
- Grand Junior Mathematics
- CDM Contest Participant
Cali Stebbins
- Blue Junior Jewelry
- Blue Junior Robotics
Gracia Tong
- Blue Senior Glue Solutions
- Award of Excellence Senior Glue Solutions
- Reserve Senior Leathercraft
Skyler Weisz
- Blue Junior Veterinary Science Display
- Blue Junior Animal Display-Horse
- Blue Junior Animal Display-Rabbit
Jordynn Whiteford
- Grand Meat Goat-Buck
- Grand Meat Goat-Doe
Quory Whiteford
- Reserve Meat Goat - Doe
- Award of excellence potted plant
- Blue Market Wether Lamb
- Reserve Meat Goat - Buck
- Blue Senior Sheep Showmanship
- Blue Senior Meat Goat Showmanship