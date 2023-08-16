The State Fair is over and the results are in. While the fair is a great time for friends and family, a lot of work was also put in by the 4-H kids around the state.

Williams County 4-H was well represented - submitting 193 static (non-living) exhibits to the fair this year and 14 youth exhibited in 72 different livestock, horse and small animal classes while eight youth participated in the State 4-H contest held during fair week which includes communication arts, clothing revue, project expo and consumer decision making.



Tags

Load comments