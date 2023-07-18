Area producers are invited to participate in a field tour on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 that is being conducted by the NDSU Extension Service, Soil Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Ag Improvement Association in Williams County.

Those interested in participating in the field tour will have two opportunities to join the tour with the first being to meet at the Williams County SCD Building on the Williston Research Extension grounds at 12:45 pm. The second will be to join at the Horizon Resources C-Store at Ray at 1:30 pm. Carpooling for the tour is being encouraged to minimize the number of vehicles on the tour route.



