Area producers are invited to participate in a field tour on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 that is being conducted by the NDSU Extension Service, Soil Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Ag Improvement Association in Williams County.
Those interested in participating in the field tour will have two opportunities to join the tour with the first being to meet at the Williams County SCD Building on the Williston Research Extension grounds at 12:45 pm. The second will be to join at the Horizon Resources C-Store at Ray at 1:30 pm. Carpooling for the tour is being encouraged to minimize the number of vehicles on the tour route.
The first stop on the tour will be at Tom and Blake Wheeler’s to take a look at a couple of new NDSU variety releases being increased by Wheelers for the Williams County Ag Improvement Association. These new varieties are Treasure barley and Spilde oats. Later in the tour we will also stop at increase fields of the new Stanley durum and Carson oats from NDSU being grown by Beau and Amber Anderson for the Ag Improvement Association.
The next stop on the tour will feature intercropping at the Justin & Sara Jacobs farm. Intercropping is a term used to describe growing multiple crops together in the same field at the same time. The crops may be seeded together as a mixture or in the same or alternating rows. Reasons for adopting intercropping include an interest in soil health, reduced production risk, decreased input costs and increased land use efficiency. Intercropping can potentially manage production risk in one or more of the following ways: reducing disease incidence or severity, spreading weather risk among multiple crops, increasing crop competitiveness (biological weed control), reducing fertilizer needs, and increasing harvestability.
The Jacobs’ started farming on a small scale in 2016 and have been slowly expanding their acreage. One of the primary goals for their farming operation is to make the land they are using better than when they started using a number of practices including intercropping. This year they are growing Austrian winter peas and yellow mustard together as an intercrop.
Following the stop at Jacobs, the tour will move over into the area around the 13 mile corner where we will be stopping at one of Andrew Sylte’s fields. A couple years ago Sylte started a program to improve soil health on a couple of his fields using cover crops with livestock integration. The Williams County SCD has been tracking some soil health parameters on these fields and will provide a brief overview on what we’ve seen to date.
At this stop, Isabella Sferra, Watershed Coordinator with the Williams County SCD, will talk about the goals and objectives of the Little Muddy River Watershed Improvement program recently adopted by the district and county cost share opportunities available through the district for conservation programs that will improve water quality in the Little Muddy River.
We will then move over to the western side of the county with a stop at a full-season cover crop field planted by the SCD for Charles Miller. At this stop, Malinda Ferguson, district conservationist with the Williams County NRCS will talk about programs available through NCRS to improve soil conservation and soil health. Keith Brown, soil health and cropping systems specialist with the Williams County SCD will talk about integrating cover crops into cropping systems.
The last stop on the field tour will be Anderson’s to see the increase of the new NDSU varieties mentioned previously.
Following the last field stop, the tour will head back to Williston for an evening meal at the Williams County SCD tree building.
Those planning to attend are asked to pre-register for the tour by July 28 so we have a fairly accurate count for the supper. To pre-register you can contact the NDSU Extension Service in Williams County at 701-577-4595 or email Kelly.leo@ndsu.edu; Keith Brown at the Williams County SCD at 701-648-9841 or email williams.scd.soilhealth@gmail.com; or the Divide County SCD at 965-6601 Ext. 3.