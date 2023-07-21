The participants in the Williams County Fair work hard all year to show their projects whether it be animals, quilts, photography, sewing or any other amount of projects. The Williams County Fair had no shortage of options and here is a list of results from the fair earlier last month.
Vinnie Abreu
- Honorable Mention Communication
- Arts Poster
Ashton Arnson
- Grand Recycling Project
Blake Arnson
- Reserve Junior Woodworking
Scarlet Blomberg
- Reserve Junior Swine Showmanship
- Grand Junior Ranch Riding
- Reserve Junior Poles
Shaun Branham
- Reserve Class 1 Market Steer
Hazel Brannan
- Honorable Mention Latchooking
- Honorable Mention Junior Cookies
- Reserve Rabbit Kept as a Pet
- Grand Junior Rabbit Showmanship
Brener Bratlien
- Reserve Junior Photography
Ryker Bratlien
- Honorable Mention Junior
- Before –and‐after photo
Carson Brunelle
- Honorable Mention Senior Welding
- Reserve Class 3 Market Steer
Kallyn Brunelle
- Reserve Junior Welding
Keaton Brunelle
- Reserve Senior Welding
- Reserve Senior Beef Homegrown
Leyton Brunelle
- Grand Senior Welding
Mason Brunelle
- Honorable Mention Junior Welding
Kaycee Colyer
- Reserve Junior Wood Arts
- Honorable Mention Fairy Garden
- Reserve Junior Dog Showmanship
Brooke Conlin
- Grand Ewe Born in current Year
- Reserve Overall Ewe Lamb
Hannah Cornell
- Grand Senior Wood Arts
- Honorable Mention Senior Quilt
- Reserve Senior Bread
- Reserve Senior Enlarged Photo
- Reserve Chicken Eggs
- Reserve Senior Cookies
- Grand All Other Type Goats
- Reserve Senior Goat Showmanship
- Reserve Middleweight Market Lamb
- Reserve Overall Market Lamb
- Reserve Senior Sheep Showmanship
Weston Dees
- Honorable Mention Junior Wildlife
Kenzie Dubie
- Grand Senior Cat Showmanship
Bella Duda
- Honorable Mention Junior pre‐packaged craft
- Honorable Mention Junior Quilt
- Reserve Junior Flower Arranging
- Grand Communication Arts Project
- Reserve Junior Forestry Project
- Grand Junior Sculpture
- Reserve Fairy Garden
- Grand Junior Jewelry Making
- Reserve Junior Sewn Personal Accessory
TeeAnna Enander
- Reserve Senior Painting
- Honorable Mention Senior Wood Arts
Brit Faulkner
- Honorable Mention Senior Recycling
- Honorable Mention Senior Painting
- Grand Senior Horsemanship
- Grand Senior Ranch Riding
- Grand Senior Reining
- Grand Senior Barrels
- Grand Senior Keyhole
Cambre Faulkner
- Honorable Mention Junior Sewn Home Accessory
- Grand Fairy Garden
- Reserve Junior Leathercraft
- Grand Junior Cookies
- Reserve Junior Recycling Project
- Grand Junior Enlarged Photo
- Grand Junior Barrels
- Grand Junior Poles
- Reserve Junior Keyhole
Abagail Ferguson
- Grand Senior Cookies
- Reserve Senior Glue Solutions
- Grand Senior Range Science
- Reserve Senior Wood Arts
- Grand Senior Flower Arranging
- Grand Heifer
- Grand Class 2 Market Steer
- Reserve Intermediate Beef Showmanship
Audrey Ferguson
- Reserve Class 6 Market Steer
Harper Ferguson
- Grand Class 6 Market Steer
- Grand Junior Beef Showmanship
Jace Gohrick
- Reserve Junior Goat Showmanship
- Reserve Junior Dairy Goat Home‐grown
- Reserve Three Hens More than 14 mos
- Grand Junior Horse Showmanship
- Grand Junior Horsemanship
Jerol Gohrick
- Grand Dairy Buckling born in current year
- Reserve Dairy Doeling born in current year
- Grand Junior Goat Showmanship
- Grand Junior Dairy Goat Homegrown
- Grand Lightweight Market Hog
- Grand Overall Market Hog
- Grand Junior Swine Showmanship
- Grand Hen Over One Year
- Grand Junior Poultry Showmanship
- Reserve Junior Horse Showmanship
- Grand Hunter Under Saddle
Ryley Grindeland
- Honorable Mention Sewn Home Accessory
Casey Gross
- Reserve Senior Meat Goat Showmanship
Cara Grover
- Reserve Junior Glue Solutions
- Reserve Junior Jewelry Making
Kaitlyn Halverson
- Reserve Senior Flower Arranging
Piper Haverlock
- Honorable Mention Junior Cookies
- Grand Junior Glue Solutions
Kannan Hofer
- Reserve Middleweight Market Hog
- Grand Junior Cat Showmanship
- Grand Novice Dog Obedience
Kaston Hofer
- Reserve Senior Painting
- Reserve Feeder Steer
- Reserve Intermediate Beef Homegrown
- Reserve Senior Cat Showmanship
Joey Hoffman
- Reserve Class 4 Market Steer
Rachel Hoffman
- Grand Senior Cake
Waylon Hoffman
- Grand Junior Meat Goat Showmanship
- Meat Goat Rate of Gain Contest
Abby Hokanson
- Honorable Mention Junior Brownies
Bailey Hokanson
- Reserve Senior Embroidery
- Grand Senior Pre‐packaged Craft
- Reserve Senior Food Preservation
- Honorable Mention Senior Wood Arts
- Reserve Class 7 Market Steer
- Grand Intermediate Swine Showmanship
- Reserve Graduate Novice Dog Obedience
Jordan Horn
- Reserve Dairy Buckling born in current year
- Grand Dairy Doeling Born in current year
- Reserve Dairy Doe born in previous year
- Reserve Overall Dairy Doe
- Reserve Senior Dairy Goat Homegrown
- Reserve Hen Over One Year Reserve Duck
- Grand Goose
- Grand Poultry Senior Showmanship
- Reserve Pre‐Novice Dog Obedience
- Reserve Senior Dog Showmanship
- Grand Senior Horse Showmanship
Dauson Iverson
- Reserve Ewe Lamb Born in Current Year
- Grand Three Hens More than 14 Mos
Conner Jenkins
- Grand Junior Metal Arts
- Reserve Heavyweight Market Hog
- Grand Breeding Guilt
Cooper Jenkins
- Grand Senior Metal Arts
- Reserve Lightweight Market Hog
Addyson Johnson
- Reserve Overall Market Steer
- Grand Class 1 Market Steer
- Grand Class 5 Market Steer
- Reserve Senior Beef Showmanship
- Grand Senior Beef Homegrown
- Beef Rate of Gain Contest
- Grand Middleweight Market Hog
- Reserve Breeding Guilt
- Grand Senior Swine Showmanship
Hanna Jones
- Honorable Mention Senior Enlarged Photo
- Grand Cow/Calf Pair
- Grand Calf
Jacob Kjorstad
- Grand Senior Woodworking
Alivia Lang
- Honorable Mention Fairy Garden
- Grand Junior Food Preservation
Castyn Langford
- Reserve Junior Meat Goat Showmanship
Laken Larson
- Honorable Mention Fairy Garden
- Honorable Mention Junior Wood Arts
- Grand Feeder Steer
- Grand Duck
Lyle Larson
- Reserve Junior Woodworking
- Honorable Mention Container Garden
- Grand Class 7 Market Steer
- Grand Junior Beef Homegrown
Ana Leany
- Reserve Junior Embroidery
Cutler Ledahl
- Honorable Mention Senior Bread
- Grand Communication Arts Project
- Grand Overall Market Steer
- Grand Class 4 Market Steer
- Reserve Class 5 Market Steer
- Grand Senior Beef Showmanship
Reign Ledahl
- Grand Senior Embroidery
Carver Lierz
- Reserve Communication Arts Project
- Honorable Mention Fairy Garden
- Grand Junior Cake Decorating
- Reserve Junior Poultry Showmanship
Reagan Lierz
- Honorable Mention Container Garden
- Reserve Junior Cake Decorating
- Reserve Junior Sewn Garment
Avery Littlefield
- Grand Intermediate Sheep Showmanship
- Grand Market Goat
- Grand Intermediate Meat Goat Showmanship
Colter Littlefield
- Grand Feeder Lamb
- Reserve Intermediate Sheep Showmanship
Lane Loomer
- Honorable Mention Junior Quilt
Brayden Messina
- Honorable Mention Senior Bread
- Honorable Mention Senior Drawing
Brylee Messina
- Grand Junior Flower Arranging
- Grand Junior Sewn Personal Accessory
- Grand Junior Quilt
Kaydence Miller
- Reserve Calf
- Grand Ewe Born in Previous Years
- Grand Overall Ewe Lamb
- Reserve Feeder Lamb
- Grand Intermediate Sheep Homegrown
Zoey Mitchell
- Honorable Mention Junior Cookies
- Grand Junior Welding
- Reserve Junior Plasterware
- Reserve Junior Barrels
- Reserve Junior Keyhole
Waylen Mottl
- Grand Heavyweight Market Hog
- Reserve Overall Market Hog
Cheyanne Nelson
- Reserve Lightweight Market Lamb
Rowdy Nelson
- Grand Middleweight Market lamb
- Grand Overall Market Lamb
- Grand Junior Sheep Showmanship
- Grand Rabbit Kept as a Pet
- Reserve Junior Rabbit Showmanship
Tessa Nelson
- Honorable Mention Animal Science Project
- Grand Lightweight Market Lamb
- Reserve Junior Sheep Showmanship
Braxton Palmer
- Honorable Mention Junior Painting
- Honorable Mention Junior Drawing
- Grand Intermediate Beef Showmanship
- Reserve Feeder Pig
- Reserve Intermediate Swine Showmanship
AnneMarie Parsons
- Reserve Junior Horsemanship
Kilei Reese
- Reserve Senior Woodworking
- Reserve Market Goat
- Reserve Intermediate Meat Goat Showmanship
Cole Seidler
- Grand Junior Embroidery
- Reserve Junior Sheep Homegrown
Weston Seidler
- Grand Junior Woodworking
- Grand Junior Leathercraft
- Grand Junior Sheep Homegrown
- Sheep Rate of Gain Contest
Kylee Shelton
- Honorable Mention Junior Welding
- Grand Heavyweight Market Lamb
- Reserve Novice Dog Obedience
- Grand Junior Dog Showmanship
- Grand Intermediate Ranch Riding
- Grand Intermediate Barrels
Zoey Shelon
- Grand Junior Keyhole
Tessa Sigvaldsen
- Grand Senior Chemical Engineering
- Grand Senior Animal Science Project
- Grand Dairy Doe born in previous year
- Grand Overall Dairy Doe
- Grand Senior Goat Showmanship
- Grand Senior Dairy Goat Homegrown
Cassidy Skor
- Grand Senior Scrapbook
- Grand Senior Painting
- Grand Class 3 Market Steer
Katelynn Skor
- Grand Senior Scrapbook
Lauren Skor
- Grand Feeder Pig
Sierra Skor
- Reserve Cow/Calf Pair
- Grand Intermediate Beef Homegrown
Kylie Sorenson
- Reserve Heifer
- Reserve Junior Beef Homegrown
Wyatt Sorenson
- Reserve Container Garden
- Reserve Class 2 Market Steer
Aubrianna Staloch
- Reserve Senior Painting
- Grand Senior Leathercraft
- Grand Senior Food Preservation
- Reserve Communication Arts Project
- Honorable Mention Senior Drawing
- Grand Senior Glue Solution
- Grand Senior Sewn Garment
- Honorable Mention Senior Sewn Garment
Brandon Staloch
- Honorable Mention Junior Sewn Garment
- Grand Junior Woodworking
- Honorable Mention Junior Wood Arts
- Reserve Mathematics Project
Cai Stebbins
- Honorable Mention Junior Robotics
- Grand Pre‐Novice Dog Obedience
- Remington Stockslager
- Grand Container Garden
Audrey Lee Tofte
- Grand Junior Wood Arts
- Reserve Junior Quilt
- Reserve Potted Plant
- Reserve Junior Beef Showmanship
Braelynn Tofte
- Honorable Mention Senior Painting
- Honorable Mention Senior Food preservation
Brantley Tofte
- Honorable Mention Junior Leathercraft
- Reserve Junior Metal Arts
Gracia Tong
- Honorable Mention Senior Leathercraft
Winton Vestal
- Reserve Junior Cookies
- Reserve Heavyweight Market Lamb
Skyler Weisz
- Honorable Mention Animal Science Project
- Reserve Junior Cat Showmanship
Jordynn Whiteford
- Honorable Mention Senior Cake Decorating
- Grand Meat Doeling born in Current Year
- Reserve Meat Buckling Born in Current Year
- Grand Senior Meat Goat Homegrown
Quory Whiteford
- Grand Senior Enlarged Photo
- Grand Potted Plant
- Grand Senior Sheep Showmanship
- Reserve Meat Doeling Born in Current Year
- Grand Meat Buckling Born in Current Year
- Grand Senior Meat Goat Showmanship
- Reserve Senior Meat Goat Homegrown
- Grand Graduate Novice Obedience
- Grand Senior Dog Showmanship