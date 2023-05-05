Richard Tabish

Richard Tabish addressed concerns at a Williams County Commission meeting about noise levels and other complaints surrounding Atlas Power Data center.

 Williams County

A motion to shut down a northwest N.D. Atlas Power data center failed on a 3–2 vote at the Williams County Commission meeting Tuesday.

Richard Tabish, president of FX Solutions in Montana, a contractor for Atlas Power, spoke at the Commission meeting to address complaints from residents about noise issues and lack of fencing surrounding buildings that house computer servers.



