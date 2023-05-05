A motion to shut down a northwest N.D. Atlas Power data center failed on a 3–2 vote at the Williams County Commission meeting Tuesday.
Richard Tabish, president of FX Solutions in Montana, a contractor for Atlas Power, spoke at the Commission meeting to address complaints from residents about noise issues and lack of fencing surrounding buildings that house computer servers.
Atlas Power in 2022 announced it was launching a $1.9 billion project to operate high-performance computing facilities for cryptocurrency data mining.
"It is going to be a facility with noise," Tabish said. "I don't think that's ever going to go away."
Williams County, after learning that FX Solutions opened the facility without proper certificates, ordered the facility's electrical power be shut off.
FX Solutions appealed, and Tabish appeared before the Commission to answer questions. He urged commissioners to reconsider the shutdown order.
Vice Chairman Beau Anderson argued the Commission should deny the appeal.
"I think if we deny it, we're shutt'n the power off," Anderson said. "That's what the appeal is ... to say, 'No, don't shut the power off.' If this motion goes through, the power gets shut off."
Anderson's motion to deny the appeal failed, with commissioners David Montgomery, Barry Ramberg and Steve Kemp voting No.
Kameron Hymer, director of Williams County Development Services, laid out for commissioners a timeline of events surrounding the project. Hymer said he was surprised to discover buildings were "up and running" in phase two, prior to receiving county approvals.
"I had come to learn that the state electrical had not signed off on that, either," Hymer said. "There was no fencing around the perimeter [in] Phase 2."
He said it was disconcerting the buildings were open.
"Due to the knowledge that children, families, live all around that facility, it was concerning to us, myself and staff, that an immediate hazard threatened the well-being of the public within that area," Hymer said.
As a result, the county sent Atlas a building violation notice and a Stop Work order in April, which the company appealed.
"The potential shutdown is a huge alarm to the customer," Tabish said, referring to Atlas. "The servers get loaded up and they just go somewhere else. I don't know that we can recover from that.
"I'm here to tell you that Atlas Power, FX Solutions, 3 Forks Services, Peterson Electric, all of the contractors that are on this job are set'n their best foot forward," he continued. "We're not just from out of state, poaching. ... We're spending money in the county. I'd like your blessing to keep moving forward with this."
Several residents who live near the power facility spoke at the Commission meeting. They voiced complaints about noise levels and safety issues including lack of fences surrounding buildings that house the data center.
Kathy, a nearby resident of the data storage facility, expressed disappointment over the entire project.
"I'd like to speak to the integrity of this one," she said. "They bypassed our [town] accord. They looked at the property. Whether it was zoned industrial or not, they knew there were families living in the area. They knew what they were going to build and what effect it would have on those families, and they went ahead anyway and bypassed our homeship ordinances."
Tabish told commissioners an estimated $176 million had already been invested in the project, $142 million of which is construction costs. Tabish said he purchased the land to sell it to Atlas because "it was zoned for heavy industrial" use.
"We always knew that one of these data centers would have some noise," he acknowledged, noting recent decimal-meter readings measured the noise level between 49dB and 77dB, with the average closer to 62dB.
"These data centers always have some noise — a little bit of buzzing," Tabish said.
He promised to erect fences and berms, as well as sound barriers, and to visit with residents to address their concerns.
A woman who identified herself as Lauren said she's a new resident to the area.
"It is definitely loud," Lauren told commissioners. "My question would be Bitcoin's tanked. ... Everything about it's bad. ... If it's that bad, why are we doing it?"
Tabish briefly addressed concerns about negative news involving cryptocurrency.
"We had a pause in funding, an unfortunate pause ... when Bitcoin dropped," he said. "It created a problem in financing for Atlas Power, but Atlas got through that."
Another neighbor named Lori also took issue with noise levels.
"The sound is outrageous," Lori said. "It is bad. It's having an impact. Something needs to be done about the wall."
Tabish told commissioners he is sensitive to noise concerns resulting from the hum of heated data servers and the addition of fans to cool them.
"We're very aware of what the neighbors are listening to," he said. "I'm sensitive to that. I'm making a commitment to talk to all of the neighbors. We don't want to be the eyesore in the community. We want it to be something the community can be proud of.
"If you go down the checkboxes of noise compliance we're not as bad as it seems," Tabish continued. "However, we do acknowledge noise, and we're gonna go ahead and do what we can to mitigate that."
Commissioner Montgomery expressed displeasure with the noise level and the decision to move forward with the project without receiving required approvals from the county.
"Mr. Tabish, you've promised to do a lot of things," Montgomery said. "I've sat in this chair for over 18 years, and we've had a tremendous amount of people, since the oil boom ... promise us this, and promise us that. They left town, and the promises were unfulfilled.
"I want you to tell us, and tell the community, what you're gonna do to guarantee what you just promised you're gonna do, as far as the noise and as far as non-conforming occupancy," Montgomery continued. "Somebody made the decision to go ahead and fire that plant up before you technically, legally could, correct?"
In response, Tabish estimated he would need 45 days to complete work to reduce noise levels and erect safe fencing in compliance with the Commission's requests and county regulations.
"I am going to do the best I can to make that project as compliant as we can have it," Tabish said, reminding the Commission the project is legally entitled to be located in the area. "At the end of the day, that's why we're there — because it was zoned industrial."
Hymer said he reached an agreement with Tabish to postpone the county's Stay order to cut off electric power until after the commissioners made a decision on the appeal. Hymer said he gave Tabish two provisions: Erect a temporary fence and have security personnel onsite 24/7.
"That was kind of a temporary agreement I had made not to cut power," Hymer said, noting that Tabish complied with the fence and security requirements.
Commissioner Anderson reminded the Commission that FX Solutions did not receive a certificate of occupancy and illegally moved forward with phase two of the project.
"So that's where we're at," he said. "For discussion purposes, I make a motion to deny the appeal."
After the motion was seconded, the Commission voted 3–2 to reject Anderson's motion.
"Motion failed," declared Chairman Hanson.
Commissioner Montgomery then made a motion to give FX Solutions more than a month to complete all requests.
"The stipulation of this 45-day completion would be to do everything that you said you would do — from the berms to the fencing, and getting the buildings completed so that you have a certificate of occupancy, and also continue 24/7 security, and to [issue] county a waiver of accident and liability," Montgomery instructed Tabish.
The motion to give Tabish and FX Solutions 45 additional days to comply carried 5–0, with fines in effect in case of non-compliance.