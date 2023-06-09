Wildfire

An intersection in Williston is shrouded in smoke on May 17.

 NDDOT

Wildfire smoke that blanketed Williston in mid-May is back this weekend, but it’s not nearly as ominous — and certainly nothing like what the northeastern United States has seen this past week.

As of Friday, there were 114 active wildfires in three Canadian provinces closest to North Dakota — Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. In May, wind drove the smoke south into the state, limiting visibility, dropping air quality and leaving a stench in the air.



