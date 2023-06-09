Wildfire smoke that blanketed Williston in mid-May is back this weekend, but it’s not nearly as ominous — and certainly nothing like what the northeastern United States has seen this past week.
As of Friday, there were 114 active wildfires in three Canadian provinces closest to North Dakota — Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. In May, wind drove the smoke south into the state, limiting visibility, dropping air quality and leaving a stench in the air.
Over the weekend, a cold front coming through opens the door for a northwest wind that could bring back the smoke on a smaller scale, said Megan Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.
“It’ll bring cooler temperatures, which is good news, but that’s coming from Canada and will bring smoke,” Jones said Friday. “Not sure if it will be enough at the surface for anybody to smell the smoke, that can be a little bit tricky to forecast.”
What we’ll likely see are vibrant sunsets and haze, Jones said.
Forecasting smoke beyond a couple of days out is tricky, Jones said, but she felt safe saying the area will see an ebb and flow through the weekend and that Saturday would likely show the most effects.
The shift west of smoke coming into the United States brings relief for the East Coast, which has seen thick haze and diminished air quality reaching down to the Carolinas.
The smoke has slowed airline traffic, canceled outdoor activities and prompted air quality alerts by the National Weather Service for nearly the entire Atlantic seaboard. Air quality earlier this week in the Bronx that was deemed “hazardous” led to a one-day postponement of a New York Yankees game. At least one other MLB game was postponed in Philadelphia along with a WNBA game in Brooklyn and a National Women’s Soccer League match in New Jersey.
Wildfires are by no means rare in Canada. Manitoba alone has seen 616 wildfires so far this year, with 71 active as of Friday. They’re more noticeable this year because some are near bigger cities and the air flow has sent so much smoke south into the United States.
In September, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advised residents to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities because of smoke from wildfires in the western part of the U.S. and Canada.