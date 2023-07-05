Condition of the state’s spring wheat crop continues to be quite variable and overall condition has declined again this week. Driving across the state, it’s easy to see the variance in crop conditions. In some areas, stands are good, crop height is normal and there is good spikelet and kernel development. In other areas the crop is short, stands are thin and heads are small. This all depends on who got rain, planting date, and temperature.
The latest USDA Crop Progress report indicates that 40% of the North Dakota spring wheat crop is rated in good to excellent condition and 17% is rated in poor to very poor condition. While the current condition ratings don’t spell disaster in any means, the condition is below what we normally see this time of year and likely indicates average to below average yields in most areas. Normally, at least two-thirds of the crop is still in good to excellent condition the first week of July. Temperatures are supposed to be more moderate for at least the next week which should help some. On a national scale, 48% of the spring wheat is rated in good to excellent condition, a slight decline from 50% last year. By state, condition ratings are highest in Minnesota and Montana. Crop development is slightly ahead of average - about half of the U.S. spring wheat has headed out and in North Dakota 47% has headed out.
While the durum crop in North Dakota has been in better shape than spring wheat most of the growing season, much of the durum area has missed out on substantial rains and dry conditions are stressing the crop in areas. However, the Crop Progress report indicated that the majority of the durum is still rated in good to excellent condition – 64%. However, this value is down from 73% the previous week. Only 5% is rated in poor to very poor condition. About one-third of the state’s durum crop has headed out, well ahead of last year and near average. In Montana, crop development is a bit behind average with only 7% of the durum headed out and the majority of the crop is rated in fair to good condition.