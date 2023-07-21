Williston Economic Development (WED) and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) have announced the nominees for their 2023 awards banquet! A total of 11 awards will be presented at the celebration on Friday, September 8th at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Armory.

The 2023 banquet will be emceed by Joel Heitkamp, the host of News & Views on KFGO Radio. A plated dinner will be served by the River’s Edge and there will be live entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at Awards Banquet Tickets.



