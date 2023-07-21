Williston Economic Development (WED) and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) have announced the nominees for their 2023 awards banquet! A total of 11 awards will be presented at the celebration on Friday, September 8th at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Armory.
The 2023 banquet will be emceed by Joel Heitkamp, the host of News & Views on KFGO Radio. A plated dinner will be served by the River’s Edge and there will be live entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at Awards Banquet Tickets.
The annual awards ceremony celebrates the achievements of area entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations.
The following are the nominees for WED’s 2023 awards. The winners will be announced at the banquet.
2023 Ambassador of the Year Nominees
⦁ Jerry Bergman, nominated for promoting agriculture in northeastern Montana and northwestern North Dakota
⦁ Marilyn McGinley, nominated for supporting the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Pageant and CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Auxiliary
⦁ Penny Slagle, nominated for contributing to the success of the Coyote Clay Target League
2023 Partnership of the Year Nominees
⦁ Little Joes Early Childhood Center, new childcare center opening in September of 2023
⦁ MonDak Gymnastics Support Group, a youth USGA gymnastics program serving 250 children monthly in a new, larger facility
⦁ University of Mary/Williston State College, new partnership bringing a 4-year bachelor’s degree to Williston for nursing and other programs
2023 Regional Business of the Year Nominees
⦁ McKenzie County Ag Expo, new expo opening in spring 2023 to attract events and opportunities like rodeos, tradeshows, motorsports, weddings, and much more to Watford City
⦁ Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, nominated for contributing greatly to the quality of life in the region and opening a new, modern facility in 2018
⦁ The Links of North Dakota, nominated for its #1 ranking of golf courses in North Dakota and for giving $400,000 back to the community annually
2023 Icon of the Year Nominees
⦁ American State Bank and Trust, nominated for their longtime support of the Williston region and for providing financial services since 1894
⦁ Coca-Cola, nominated for their longtime service to businesses, organizations, and events in northwest North Dakota and northeast Montana
⦁ Double EE Services, nominated for serving the oil and gas industry for 60 years
2023 Ag Project of the Year Nominees
⦁ Williston Research Extension Center Seed Cleaning Facility, built in 2021 to replace the existing facility built in 1954. The new facility more than triples the cleaning capacity and helps WREC guarantee the highest purity of seed varieties grown at the center
⦁ Yellowstone River Beef, started in 2019 with the purchase of Prairie Packing. They process beef locally to be sold locally as well as to exported to overseas markets. This is one of the only USDA inspected processing plants in the region
The following are the SBDC’s 2023 award winners. They will be recognized at the banquet.
2023 Lender of the Year
⦁ Brent Schwan, First International Bank and Trust, Watford City
2023 Champion of the Year
⦁ Gene Veeder, long time economic developer, rancher, entertainer, public servant, and entrepreneur in Watford City
2023 Woman Owned Business of the Year
⦁ Milestone Health Partners, health care facility owned by three female doctors in Williston
2023 New Business of the Year
⦁ 3E Pastry Café, Turkish restaurant located in Downtown Williston
2023 Existing Business of the Year
⦁ Home Comforts, home décor retailer which recently expanded to larger location in Williston
Icon of the Year
⦁ Gary Sukut, long time western North Dakota advocate, state representative, and business owner
The nominees in each category are selected by the WED and SBDC offices. The nominees are voted on by members of the Williston STAR Fund Board of Directors, Williston City Commission, and the Western Region Economic Development Board of Directors.
The annual awards ceremony will be Livestreamed on Facebook by The Creative Treatment @willistoneconomicdevelopment.
