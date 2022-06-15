The show must go on, and go on it shall in Watford City as Long X Arts Foundation works to bring a vibrant community theater scene for all ages in July.
"The mission of the Long X Arts Foundation is to offer unique opportunities for art-based development, cultivation, and entertainment, and providing youth the chance to be involved in a full scale musical, complete with professional directors, music, and production falls right in line with that mission, " Jessie Veeder Scofield, Director of the Foundation said.
Kids in first through eighth grades will get to work with the Missoula Children's Theater beginning Monday, July 11 when they hold auditions for "Red Riding Hood" which will be produced, rehearsed, and then performed on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16. Free workshops will also be available to the children throughout the week outside of "Red Riding Hood" rehearsal times.
Kids wishing to secure a role in the production should come to auditions at 11:30 a.m. in the Watford City Middle School Media Center. Because of the expected large turnout, every child is not guaranteed a role, but will still be able to participate in the free workshops. 50-60 children will be cast, and selected kids will get to have the role of assistant director. No prepared material is needed, just a smile and a willingness to have fun.
The curtain will rise for "Red Riding Hood", complete with set, props, costumes, and makeup, on July 15 at 7:00pm and July 16 at 10:00am in the Watford City Middle School media center. Tickets to watch the performances will be $5 per person, with ages 2 and under able to attend for free.
"These types of programs help build confidence, create connection and memories, and encourage students to expand their interest in theater and performance in the future," Scofield said.
Scofield explained that the Missoula Children's Theater has been providing this week-long production camp to students in the Watford City region for eight years. McKenzie County Coalition got involved to remove the financial barrier that could make it impossible for some students to get involved.
In planning meetings, Scofield says that bringing more of a community theater scene to the area often comes up.
"It always came up, but there were next big steps taken to develop it because it does need someone at the helm," she said.
Through a family connection, Scofield was able to partner the Foundation with the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theater (FMCT) and their inaugural community outreach program to provide a week-long production camp for all ages, which will close with two performances of "Little Shop of Horrors."
Auditions for those interested in being cast in "Little Shop of Horrors" will be held on Monday, July 11 from 7-9:30 PM at the Watford City High School Performing Arts Center.
"We want people from outside of Watford to participate, too," Scofield said encourage aspiring actors from across the region to attend.
Along with the community theater production, FMCT is offering A Youth Theater Camp. Students ages 12-18 will work with and learn from actors from FMCT throughout the week as part of the theater day camp and will perform selected songs and dances from “Little Shop of Horrors” before the main performance. This camp was also made free to the participants thanks to the McKenzie County Coalition.
The "Little Shop of Horrors" performance will be Saturday, July 16 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Watford City High School Auditorium. Admission tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $8 for children.
"We jumped at this chance because there has been interest in starting a community theater program in our community and this allows us to cultivate that interest and create a mentoring relationship with FMCT who can help us through the process of creating a community theater program in the future," Scofield said.
For more information visit www.longxarts.com or contact Scofield at 701-770-8659.