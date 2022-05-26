Jeanna Zenz, a Watford City native, is gearing up to enter her third season as a Burning Hills singer in the beloved Medora Musical.
After visiting Medora for the first time at the age of three, Zenz fell in love with musical theater and grew up to major in it in college. After graduation, Zenz moved to New York City to pursue a career the performing arts. Notable projects of hers include being cast in Urinetown, Macbeth, and Midsummer Night’s Dream in New York. Zenz also spent last Christmas performing in Dollywood.
After sending in a video audition, Zenz was first cast in Medora in 2020. She fell in love with the atmosphere, and loved spending the summers so close to her friends and family still residing in Watford City, so continued to audition and obtain the roles every summer since.
“Every year it’s a little bit different,” said Zenz.
She said her favorite part of this summer’s show is the clog dancing portion, along with the costuming and music selections. An interesting fact she shared is that the performers arrive four weeks prior to Opening night, and in that short timeframe learn all their music and choreography. That’s a pretty impressive feat from any way you look at it.
“It’s going to be a great party and I think the audience is really going to enjoy it,” said Zenz.
Zenz encourages everyone to come out, explore all the attractions that Medora has to offer, and even hinted at some new attractions this year.
Zenz is one of three North Dakotans to be cast in this year’s show, and will represent the northwest region of the state well.