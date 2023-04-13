BISMARCK — At the North Dakota State Water Commission (SWC) meeting chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday, the SWC approved $17.5 million in cost-share requests.
Approvals included $876,844 for four general water management and flood protection projects, and $16.6 million for 14 water supply projects that will benefit municipal and rural areas across the state.
The SWC supports local sponsors in development of sustainable water-related projects in North Dakota through the Department of Water Resources’ (DWR) Cost-Share Program. The primary purpose of DWR’s Cost-Share Program is to assist local project sponsors with financial support of water development projects, making them more affordable to local constituents.
“Our record-breaking winter and rapid spring snowmelt remind us why it’s so important to protect against catastrophic flooding before it happens, and this cost-share funding will support projects that safeguard our communities and the citizens who call them home,” Burgum said. “Ensuring safe, clean, reliable water supplies will further enhance the resiliency of our communities and support economic growth for current and future generations.”
The SWC also received project, program and legislative session information, as well as an update concerning ongoing DWR participation in North Dakota’s spring flood management and response.
“As a result of the rapid melt of extensive snowpack we’re currently experiencing in watersheds throughout the state, North Dakota’s State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was officially activated earlier this week,” said Andrea Travnicek, DWR Director. “One of the common themes we’ve seen this spring is that support of flood protection projects in communities and rural areas across the state makes a big difference in local flood fights. It’s because of this continued support through the resources trust fund that North Dakota is more resilient to flood-related impacts.”
DWR team members have been actively participating in the SEOC with local, state and federal partners, and will continue to provide information, assistance and technical expertise as needed. For the latest information related to ongoing SEOC efforts and the state’s spring flood management and response efforts, go to www.ndresponse.gov.
The 10-member SWC consists of Burgum as chairman, Ag. Commissioner Doug Goehring, and eight members appointed by the governor to serve six-year terms. For additional information, please visit www.dwr.nd.gov.