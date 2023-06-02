Walking, or even driving, around Williston offers a view of a beautiful city with plenty of green space giving residents a great commute to wherever they may be going.
Parks are scattered about the city and offer plenty of recreational activities for those in Williston.
One park, the skate park, isn't such a pleasant sight anymore after it was vandalized with graffiti across many of the ramps and structures.
The vandalism has caused the Williston Parks and Recreation department to close the skate park for two weeks.
"Due to vandalism, we regret to announce that the skate park will be closed for two weeks," a Facebook post from the Williston Parks and Rec page reads. "We are hopeful by taking these actions, we can raise awareness that vandalism is not tolerated and it will no longer occur. We are kindly asking that if you witness an act of vandalism of any kind, you report it to the proper authorities. We strive to maintain superior parks for our community to enjoy. Thank you for your understanding."
According to the Office of Justice Programs which is affiliated with the U.S. Department of Justice, vandalism costs schools, homeowners, businesses, youth and others more than $15 billion a year across the United States.
The Williston Police Department also put a notice on Facebook stating they have observed an increase in vandalism reports regarding graffiti on private property.
In the post, the WPD states they have identified a number of juvenile suspects involved and charges are currently pending, but are asking the community for help.
"If anyone has information, video surveillance or was a victim of these incidents, please contact the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212, option 2, to file a police report." stated the post.