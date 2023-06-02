Vandalism

Orange safety fence lines the skate park boundary with a no trespassing sign attached after the Williston Parks and Recreation department closed the park due to vandalism.

 Williston Parks and Recreation

Walking, or even driving, around Williston offers a view of a beautiful city with plenty of green space giving residents a great commute to wherever they may be going.

Parks are scattered about the city and offer plenty of recreational activities for those in Williston.



Tags

Load comments