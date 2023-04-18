WASHINGTON — The Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service is announcing a series of grant opportunities funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 aimed at innovating and modernizing the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC.
These projects will advance the agency’s mission of supporting child health by improving the WIC experience for current participants; reaching more eligible moms, babies and young children; and serving them throughout the entire time they are eligible for WIC’s support and resources.
“USDA is working hard to ensure that every child receives the nutrition they need to achieve their full potential, and WIC’s proven benefits are vital to that effort,” said Stacy Dean, deputy under secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services. “We have been actively listening to the experiences of our WIC participants and specifically designed these funding opportunities to address their needs. We’re committed to supporting a modern WIC program that is well-suited to serve WIC moms and their little ones today and for generations to come.”
FNS is inviting WIC state agencies to apply for several grant opportunities for projects aimed at:
Planning and implementing efforts to improve the WIC shopping experience. This includes improving the in-store experience by making it easier to identify WIC products, streamlining the checkout experience through innovations such as mobile pay, and working toward online shopping (up to $1,100,000 available per state agency).
Planning and implementing efforts to make WIC easier to access through technologies, such as text messaging, mobile-friendly websites, appointment scheduling, and language tools (up to $1,100,000 available per state agency).
Supporting electronic payments in the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program so that participants can more conveniently buy fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables (up to $350,000 available per state or group of state agencies).
In the coming weeks, USDA and the Food Research & Action Center will announce subgrant awards to WIC state and local agencies, community organizations, and other nonprofits to use community-level data to test new ways of delivering WIC messaging and conducting outreach. USDA is working with FRAC through a competitively awarded cooperative agreement.
WIC is one of the most powerful, evidence-based public health programs available, with a long history of improving health and developmental outcomes for children. Participants receive food packages tailored to meet their specific needs, key resources – including nutrition education, breastfeeding support and immunization screening – and referrals to health and social services. Working in tandem with other USDA nutrition assistance programs, WIC plays play an important role in building a brighter, healthier future for America’s children.
The opportunities highlighted are part of FNS’s ongoing efforts to innovate and modernize in WIC and the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. For example, the department recently announced proposed changes to pave the way for online shopping using WIC benefits. These initiatives also support the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis, which is focused on cutting the rates of maternal mortality and morbidity, reducing the disparities in maternal health outcomes and improving the overall experience of pregnancy, birth and postpartum for people across the country.