WASHINGTON — The Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service is announcing a series of grant opportunities funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 aimed at innovating and modernizing the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC.

These projects will advance the agency’s mission of supporting child health by improving the WIC experience for current participants; reaching more eligible moms, babies and young children; and serving them throughout the entire time they are eligible for WIC’s support and resources.



