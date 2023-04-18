Grassland

The USDA announced signup for the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program is ongoing now through May 26.

FARGO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that agricultural producers and private landowners can begin signing up for the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) immediately and running through May 26.

Among CRP enrollment opportunities, Grassland CRP is a unique working lands program, allowing producers and landowners to continue grazing and haying practices while conserving grasslands and promoting plant and animal biodiversity as well as healthier soil.



