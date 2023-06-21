The Upper Missouri Valley Fair in Williston has kicked-off today starting at 8 a.m. and with a week full of events, today is just the beginning.
Every day, June 21-25 will have food vendors, inflatables, caricatures, 4-H exhibits, carnival rides, foam zone, kids celebration, petting zoo, Sir Mimelot, Copper Cowboy, Space Adventures Thrill Show, a beer garden, Adam the Great, and Bear Hollow wood carvers with each starting at different times throughout the day.
Wednesday, June 21 was the first day of the fair and saw plenty going on.
Animal exhibits started at 1:30 p.m. with a 4-H rabbit and poultry show. A co-op BBQ and watermelon feed starts at 5 p.m.
Tripwire, who will open the Summer Nights on Main June 29, will be capping off the opening night with a performance between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 22
Day two of the fair sees the 4-H animal show will see swine, sheep and goats at 9 a.m.
Bulls and Broncs will take place at 7 p.m. and Tripwire will once again cap off the night with a performance starting at 9 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Day three will see the 4-H Supreme showmanship contest at 9 a.m. and the North Prairie Stock Show at 11 a.m. The animal sale will take place at 3 p.m.
A corn hole tournament and watermelon feed will begin at 5 p.m. with races at 6 and Slamabama will cap the night with a performance from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 25
The weekend brings another corn hole tournament at 10 a.m. and the rib cook-off begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. when the Saturday races start.
Bounjour will end the day with a performance beginning at 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 26
The fair ends Sunday and will see food vendors, 4-H exhibits, carnival rides, inflatables, space adventures thrill show, foam zone, kids celebration, the Amazing Bubble Factory, Petting Zoo and caricatures by Connie.
Barrell Racing will start at 11 a.m.
For a full rundown of the event, check out umvf.com.