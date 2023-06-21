DSC_0020.jpg

Rides and games are a major part of the fair experience, and the midway is packed with choices.

 Rachel Venture • Special to the Herald

The Upper Missouri Valley Fair in Williston has kicked-off today starting at 8 a.m. and with a week full of events, today is just the beginning.

Every day, June 21-25 will have food vendors, inflatables, caricatures, 4-H exhibits, carnival rides, foam zone, kids celebration, petting zoo, Sir Mimelot, Copper Cowboy, Space Adventures Thrill Show, a beer garden, Adam the Great, and Bear Hollow wood carvers with each starting at different times throughout the day.



