The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.
May 28 The flag raising of a reproduction 1872 flag marks the beginning of summer hours. Fort Buford will be open daily, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center will be open daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The flag raising ceremony will be conducted by the Fort Buford 6th Infantry Regiment Association frontier army re-enactors at 12 p.m. Flags will be raised at the field officer quarters, cemetery, and Masonic Lodge site.
June 11 Grand Opening of Writing Rock Playground, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Writing Rock State Historic Site. Visitors will enjoy speakers, indigenous and historical games, and free root beer floats. This event is rescheduled from the original May 14 date.
June 16 Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join other history buffs for a discussion of this month's book, "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann.
June 19 Historical Games, 2-5 p.m. at the Fort Buford barracks. Participate in games that may have been played at the fort long ago such as cribbage, cards, and checkers.
June 25 Great Western Trail Day, 10 a.m.-5 pm. at Fort Buford. Visitors will enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, musical performances, and cowboy poetry.