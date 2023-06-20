Jamestown

The American Psychological Association recently chose University of Jamestown’s Master of Science in Clinical Counseling program for an accreditation pilot program. The online program lets students earn their MCC degree from anywhere. In this May 2022 photo, MCC student Larissa Oster studies for an MCC class.

 Logan C. Adams

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—University of Jamestown’s Master of Science in Clinical Counseling (MCC) program was recently selected by the American Psychological Association (APA) as a pilot for its new master’s-level accreditation.

Up until this point, the APA has only accredited doctoral programs. It has now begun the process of accrediting master's-level programs.



Tags

Load comments