Postmaster General Louis DeJoy seeks to protect postal employees: “The men and women of the Postal Service are walking our nation’s streets every day to fulfill our mission of delivering mail and packages to the American people. Every Postal employee deserves to work in safety and to be free from targeting by criminals seeking to access the public's mail.”

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service  and United States Postal Inspection Service announced last week expanded actions to protect Postal employees and the security of the nation’s mail and packages as threats and attacks on letter carriers and mail fraud incidents have escalated concurrently with a national rise in crime.

The Postal Service and Postal Inspection Service held a joint briefing for Congress members and staff on these efforts May 11, 2023.



