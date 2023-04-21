January news

A transgender pride flag flaps in the wind at a rally in 2022. 

 Joshua Rydberg, Campea Photography

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans voted Thursday to prohibit transgender student athletes from competing on girls sports teams consistent with their gender identity, at the same time multiple GOP-dominated states are making similar moves.

The bill, H.R. 734, which would apply to K-12 schools as well as colleges that receive federal funding, passed on a party-line vote of 219-203. It has no chance of success in the U.S. Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats.



