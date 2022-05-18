The Garrison Diversion Conservancy District’s (Garrison Diversion) Recreation Committee recently awarded two matching recreation grants totaling $56,872 to Williams County organizations.
Williston Parks & Recreation District received a $55,872 grant to be used for Phase I of the Coyote Clay Target League Range Project, which includes the construction of seven rap houses, including concrete; athlete stations, sidewalks, electricity and lighting, voice callers, poles and trap throwers.
A $1,000 grant was awarded to the City of Wildrose to develop a community garden site on Main Street in Wildrose.
The committee awarded matching recreation grants to 22 projects, totaling $434,731. Grants may be requested for new recreation facilities or enhancement, ADA renovations or expansion of existing facilities. Political subdivisions located within Garrison Diversion may apply for the program.
“Garrison Diversion’s Matching Recreation Grant Program is an immeasurable benefit for our member counties, and recently we were able to expand our recreation guidelines to accommodate more projects,” says committee Chairman Bruce Klein. “We are always happy to help out with so many deserving recreation projects in small and large communities alike, and look forward to continuing the program for years to come.”
Garrison Diversion dedicates two-tenths of its mill levy to the Matching Recreation Grant Program. Funds from this program have been awarded to install new playground equipment at parks, develop campground facilities and walking paths, among other facilities. Throughout the life of the program, over $7 million has been awarded to approximately 500 recreation projects.