TrainND Northwest, in conjunction with Williston State College, Job Service North Dakota and Western Region Economic Development have come together to put on the First Annual Touch-a-Truck event on May 21, 2022, from 10am-2pm at TrainND-Northwest.
This family friendly event came as a result of the TrainND NW leadership team discussing ways in which they could expose more school aged kids to the programs TrainND NW has available to build the future workforce of ND. The event started as just being aimed at kids, and quickly expanded to include a hiring event for driver positions as well.
“We are excited to welcome the public to our amazing campus and encourage attendees to take the time to explore and ask questions about the careers related to the equipment and trucks we will have on sight. A huge thanks goes out to the companies that are participating as well as Job Service ND for helping make this event a possibility! We are really looking forward to a fun day with kids of all ages on our campus getting to explore these amazing big rigs and equipment up close,” said TrainND NW Regional Director for Technical Programs and Training, Kenley Nebeker.
This event is free and open to the public. TrainND-NW is located at 415 22nd Ave NE, Williston, ND 58801. Food trucks will also be on site for refreshments.