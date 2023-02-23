TrainND Northwest launches a new offering to the local workforce through development of a Safety Leadership Program.
This workshop-style training establishes a baseline of importance in a company’s safety culture. It was built on the idea of safety leadership by exploring the power of choice, the impact of bias, and by developing strategic self-awareness. We use real-world tools to support learning such as hazard analysis, JSAs, peer feedback and incident reviews.
“Is safety a choice you make? Is unsafety a choice you make? Together, we explore the answers to these questions. This program is designed to benefit all industries, not just oil and gas. We take the opportunity to focus on the human mind to build strategic self-awareness. Improving self-awareness is a crucial component in improving leadership abilities,” said Linda Pitman, the developer and instructor of the training.
Participants are engaged through a balance of instructional learning, hands on activities and role play exercises during the 2-day course. There are also options to customize the program to fit your companies’ specific needs, including adjusted training schedules. Upon completion of this program, we have built in two post-course phone calls between the instructor and individual attendees at the 2 week and 3 month marks, in order to do our best to help your staff succeed.
“TrainND Northwest is excited to offer this training that is focused on preparing any employee for leading a high-quality safety culture within their company.” said Kenley Nebeker, Executive Director of TrainND Northwest, “We firmly believe that we can make a difference in our region by giving frontline leaders the tools they need to guide their teams well and establish a safety culture we all want, which leads to everyone returning home safe and sound at the end of their shift each day.“
We will hold our first course March 30th-31st from 8AM-5PM. To register for the course, discuss customized programs for your company or additional questions please contact us at 701-572-2835 or safety.training@willistonstate.edu.