Freight trains are once again moving along the Clark Fork River near Paradise, Montana, four days after a Montana Rail Link train derailed there.

On Sunday, a freight train operated by MRL derailed directly across the river from the Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort. About two dozen cars carrying commodities including beer, clay and butane went off the rails, spilling cases of Coors Light and Blue Moon all over the river bank. No one was injured in the incident.



Tags

Load comments