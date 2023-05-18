TIOGA — Tioga's aviation pilot program and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) pilot program has achieved remarkable success, thanks to a $100,000 matching grant from the North Dakota Technical Skills Grant Program and Enel's generous support, according to a press release.
Tioga has expanded its successful drone efforts for kids by adding an adult component, which was open to any North Dakota resident who met the requirements. Participants received both their General Aviation Pilots license and UAS certification upon completion and were ready to enter the workforce as UAS pilots. In the program of 14 students, eight have soloed, and three have completed their check rides. Pilots have now moved on to the final UAS portion of the training.
Enel North America is a clean energy leader in the U.S. and Canada that operates the Lindahl and Aurora wind farms near Tioga. Their sponsorship of $25,000 in cash and in-kind contributions as well as $75,000 from other local Tioga businesses helped Tioga to expand its technology programs, including the successful Drone Camp for Kids in partnership with UND and Lake Region College, which has instructed over 400-grade school and high school students in UAS and potential career opportunities.
“Tioga is establishing itself as a national leader in UAS programs, and Enel is proud to play a role in connecting young people with hands-on UAS education and experiences,” said Jesse Puckett, director of sustainability projects & community affairs at Enel North America. “We believe strongly that getting students excited about STEM concepts early will empower them to pursue careers in STEM fields later on, especially in the fast-growing renewable energy industry.”
With Enel's help, Tioga has been able to host a successful young-adult general aviation pilot program, which has enrolled thirteen candidates and trained six students through their FAA ground school training. Over 50% of the participants are expected to enter the agriculture or energy production industry as UAS pilots.
Tioga held a recognition banquet on May 5 to celebrate the success of its programs and acknowledge the contributions of its sponsors and partners. Tioga Area Economic Development Vice President Chris Norgaard and President Wendy Lenzen expressed their gratitude for the continued support of the community and its partners and look forward to continuing their partnership to make a positive impact on the community. At the celebration banquet, several students accounted how this free program has changed their lives.
Generous sponsorships are in coordination with other youth activities, such as Tioga's Drone Camp for Kids and Tech Camp for Kids, which will be held in Tioga on Aug. 12-13. For more information, please contact Tioga Area Economic Development at 701-664-8233.