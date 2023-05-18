TIOGA — Tioga's aviation pilot program and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) pilot program has achieved remarkable success, thanks to a $100,000 matching grant from the North Dakota Technical Skills Grant Program and Enel's generous support, according to a press release.

Tioga has expanded its successful drone efforts for kids by adding an adult component, which was open to any North Dakota resident who met the requirements. Participants received both their General Aviation Pilots license and UAS certification upon completion and were ready to enter the workforce as UAS pilots. In the program of 14 students, eight have soloed, and three have completed their check rides. Pilots have now moved on to the final UAS portion of the training.



