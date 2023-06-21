Thompson family welcomes baby girl Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Updated 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikayla and Joshua Thompson welcomed a seven-pound 12-ounce baby girl into their family.On June 20, 2023 at 2:53 p.m. their baby girl was born at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 9 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Shots fired near 19th Street and E. Dakota Pkwy Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV Tevin Freeman sentenced for felony murder conviction Baby boy welcomed by Rollin family Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving Barrett family welcomes baby boy Haker and Goulette welcome girl Miss N.D. and Miss Teen N.D. celebrate in Williston Father-Son team paddling the Missouri Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT