Guests at the Vegas motel tell the Williston Herald they had just hours to pack their belongings and leave the property on Wednesday. More than 30 guests were long-term stay residents, and many had just paid their monthly rent, which they said has not yet been refunded.
A case manager from a local community resource organization had a client staying at the Vegas motel. According to what he told her, he had just paid his $600 rent for the month and, without receiving an immediate refund, he would have no financial means to pay for another room elsewhere. On top of financial hardship, she said her client suffers from medical and mental disabilities which made the situation all the more stressful for him.
“Unfortunately, the Vegas is often the last stop for people, I don’t know how we are going to help him yet, because Williston does not have a homeless shelter,” she said.
With approximately 30 people in a similar situation, people started calling city offices, and Mayor Klug was made aware of what was happening. Klug said he arrived at the Vegas motel property around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to see what he could do to help.
“This isn’t right… what is going on here? Why are you doing this?” Klug recalled asking Dawn, the General Manager of the motel.
Klug said Dawn explained to him that employees of the motel were also not given any prior notice to the closure, and that they had just received a text from the current owners that morning to create the signage.
After assessing the situation, Klug, city administrators, and the Chief of Police reached out to social services and Community Action to inform them of the situation. Klug said they were both super helpful and looking forward to helping those displaced.
“Our intervention was just to ask them to hold off for a couple days and give people some time, and I believe there was an extension. I’ll keep monitoring it,” Klug said.
Many people are questioning who the new owners referenced in the signage are, and why the sudden decision was made to evict people with so little notice.
Basil restaurant owners Jenny Ho and Simon Chan confirmed they are in the process of acquiring the property, but said that they did not post the signs and do not have any information on why the sudden eviction was happening.
“As of today, nothing is set in stone or official and we are in total shock,” Ho said.
Ho asked that the public refrain from calling and stopping into the Basil restaurant demanding answers, as she and her employees are not part of this incident.
Upon reaching out to the Quality Inn and Wood Spring Suites, the Williston Herald was told that rooms were not purchased, or rents transferred as the signage stated, for those displaced by the closure. Guests would be responsible for paying for their rooms if they chose to stay at either place. Many residents, meanwhile, told the Williston Herald that due to not receiving an immediate refund, they did not have the funds to do this.
Currently, it’s not known when refunds will be processed. The front desk clerk at the Vegas motel explained to guests that the credit card processor was no longer on the property, so all she could provide is a piece of paper for guests to write down their information, and someone would be in contact soon.
The owners and general manager of the Vegas motel declined to comment for this story.