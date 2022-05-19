Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) begins with law enforcement agencies participating in the statewide Click It or Ticket campaign May 23 to June 5.
Data from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Highway Safety Division shows more people have died in motor vehicle crashes during warm weather months (May-October) than cold weather months, making this campaign vital to reaching the goal of Vision Zero. Crash data also shows a direct correlation between seat belt use and injury severity. Unbelted vehicle occupants in North Dakota crashes account for the largest percent of fatalities and serious injuries, while belted occupants most commonly receive non-serious or no injuries.
The NDDOT reports that 43 of the 81 fatalities in 2021 where seat belts applied were not wearing their seat belt, an increase of 4.8% from 2020.
Preliminary crash fatalities in 2022 have reached 18 as of April 23, 2022. Of these fatalities, nearly 60% were unbelted where seat belts were present in the vehicle.
“Wearing your seat belt is easy to do and it could save your life in a crash,” said Williams County Sheriff Verlan Kvande. “Buckle up to protect yourself and the ones you love.”
The Click It or Ticket campaign is a part of the Summer H.E.A.T. strategy and Vision Zero initiative to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Summer H.E.A.T. will take place through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, follow all posted speed limits, and drive sober and distraction-free.