Sisters-in-law Taryn Sundby and Lacey Dixon decided that what Williston needs is a fabric, quilting, and craft store and after five years of debating the idea, decided to jump in and do it by opening The Empty Bobbin.
“Five years ago we decided it wasn’t quite the right time,” Dixon said. “About a year and a half ago, we dove into quilting ourselves and pulled out the old idea and decided now was a good time.”
After talking with Williston’s Economic Development, the City Commission allocated $10,000 of STAR Funds to help the business open.
Setting up shop in the back of their existing business on Main Street, Fresh Palate, they decided that the crafting community needed it now more than ever and they could always start small and grow into a bigger space when one becomes available that suits their needs.
“There’s been an amazing community response so far,” Dixon said.
One thing that both owners have noticed is that a younger crowd than they expected have been taking an interest in quilting. Accrediting some of this to the pandemic forcing people to find new hobbies, they think it’s great and will just help to sustain the art through future generations.
They are still working on getting more inventory in, but encourage crafters to come check it out and offer suggestions on items to carry and services to offer.
In the future, both owners would like to offer quilting classes, long-arm services, and when they move to a bigger space more types of crafting classes and inventory. They also want to be a resource to those brand new to quilting who just need a mentor to get them started.
The Empty Bobbin is located at 313 Main Street and open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.