The Bank of Tioga is gearing up to celebrate their 70th anniversary with two upcoming community meals in Crosby and Tioga.
The Williston Herald was able to talk to the bank’s President, Savanna Hendrickson, to get more details about the bank, her role, and what the community can look forward to in the future.
Q: How long have you been with the Bank of Tioga, what made you choose the bank, and what do you do?
A: I have been with The Bank of Tioga since early 2015. Since joining the bank, I’ve supported various areas primarily within the credit department. I’ve also been involved with helping develop and carry out business strategy in recent years as well, which involves all areas of the bank. I wouldn’t necessarily say that I chose The Bank of Tioga, but rather was gifted an opportunity to join the bank and I’m very thankful that the bank chose me. The Bank of Tioga has had such an enduring passion for community prosperity, which drives me to continue upholding that passion.
Q: How does the Bank of Tioga impact the local community in your opinion?
A: The Bank of Tioga impacts the local community in many ways. We want our impact to be a lasting impact in our communities and we do this through a number of efforts. We reinvest 10% of pre-tax income back into our communities. Our reinvestment is made in the form of sponsorships, grants to local non-profits, and a focus on financial literacy. Our financial literacy efforts focus on community engagement, classroom learning, and we even help operate student-led bank branches in our local elementary schools. Furthermore, our employees are passionate about volunteering in their community. The giving of our time and talents is truly important to us. The bank offers 50 hours of paid volunteer time off for employees to use annually in the community.
Q: What can people expect at the upcoming community meals?
A: Community meals are something we do every year, but we wanted to tie in the bank’s anniversary to make the events even more of a celebration. The events are a fun way to connect with not only our clients but our entire community. Without their support, we wouldn’t be where we are today and able to serve as a business leader in our communities. We truly want to celebrate with everyone and express our gratitude for the support we feel every day. There will be food, games, prizes, and great conversation!
Q: What are you excited to see in the future for the Bank of Tioga?
A: Like many industries, banking is ever-evolving and will continue to be into the future. We have to be agile in order to continue meeting the needs of our clients and communities. This means consistently reevaluating how we operate and make calculated decisions for change that will allow our teams to serve our clients most effectively. What I appreciate most about community banking is the relationships that are formed with our clients. We could offer all of the same services that a big box bank does, but it’s our connections with our clients and communities that set us apart. Our purpose is to ignite lasting client and community prosperity, and that will continue to be the driving factor for how we operate into the future.
The Bank of Tioga currently has two locations, 23 local employees, and $330 million in assets.
The community meals are scheduled for Friday, June 3 at 11:00 a.m. in Crosby, and Saturday, July 2 at 11:00 a.m. in Tioga.