Tevin Dewayne Freeman was sentenced Tuesday in a Williston court after being found guilty of murdering Erica Herrera in 2020.
Freeman, who was 29 years old at the time of his arrest by Williston police officers, received a sentence of life without parole.
Williams County District Court Judge Josh B. Rustad signed Freeman's sentencing order.
Freeman, represented by criminal defense attorney Kevin McCabe, received credit for time served "commencing September 19, 2020," the date of the criminal judgment against him, according to the disposition details of a document provided by the state of North Dakota, Northwest Judicial District Court.
McCabe reportedly requested a reduced 30-year sentence, which was denied by the judge.
According to court records, Freeman was assessed $1,025 as "additional conditions" upon "Order of the Court," $900 of which is for Criminal Administration fees.
The case arose from a murder that took place nearly three years ago at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of 29th Ave. West in Williston.
When police officers arrived at the scene of the crime, they found Herrera's bruised body. She was no longer breathing.
According to an article in the Williston Herald: "Herrera had bruising on her body and the first officers noted signs of trauma to her head and face ... bloodstained clothes, including men’s clothes, were found in the apartment."
According to police reports, Freeman initially denied that he had caused harm to Herrera, who was 34 years old at the time of her death.
"He later changed his story and said Herrera had fallen and hit her head in the bathroom and he'd helped her," the Williston Herald reported.
Freeman reportedly gave different versions of what occurred inside the apartment where the victim's body was found. At one point, Freeman allegedly stated he had left the apartment and that Herrera was unharmed when he went for a walk.
Freeman and Herrera were reportedly dating at the time of her death, according to a published report, which also stated that Freeman and Herrera shared the apartment where she was murdered.
Police confronted Freeman after discovering video footage during the time in question that showed no one had exited the apartment.
Crime scene evidence collected by forensic experts and police detectives included a wet towel on the floor near the bedroom containing blood and biological material, a red tank top and bra with the suspect's blood, along with more than 20 additional items and dozens of swabs taken from the crime scene including many containing blood and at least one with vomit.
During a December 2020 hearing, "Detective Amber Koehn with the Williston Police Department testified Freeman was in the apartment when police arrived and found Herrera’s naked, bruised body on the floor of a bedroom," according to a Dec. 2, 2020, Williston Herald article.
The Herald article continued: "'He did indicate that he had kicked her in the chest,' Koehn said."
"(Freeman) admitted hitting her," said Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County.
"She died from blunt force injuries," Madden told the court.
At the hearing, Judge Rustad ruled there was sufficient evidence for Freeman to be tried for a felony homicide charge. He was later convicted on one count of felony AA murder.