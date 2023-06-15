Tevin Freeman at prelim hearing

Tevin Freeman listens during his preliminary hearing Dec. 2, 2020, on a class AA felony charge of murder.

 Jamie Kelly | Williston Herald

Tevin Dewayne Freeman was sentenced Tuesday in a Williston court after being found guilty of murdering Erica Herrera in 2020.

Freeman, who was 29 years old at the time of his arrest by Williston police officers, received a sentence of life without parole.



