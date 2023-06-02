Sen. Jon Tester mug

Montana Sen. Jon Tester

WASHINGTON — Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) last week introduced their bipartisan Veterans Caregiver Application and Appeals Reform Act of 2023 (CARE Act of 2023) to improve operation and oversight of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, also known as the Caregivers Program.

“VA has made solid progress in expanding access to the Caregivers Program, but we’ve got to keep moving the ball forward on getting more veterans and caregivers the support they earned and deserve,” said Tester. “Our bipartisan bill is key to this effort and will increase oversight to help deliver a more user-friendly and transparent program. This is one of my top priorities as Chairman, and I’ll keep working with VA and stakeholders to make sure the program is accessible for veterans and caregivers in Montana and across the country.”



Tags

Load comments