WASHINGTON — As part of his continued efforts to lower costs for Montanans and expand access to reliable air service for rural communities, U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.), along with Jerry Moran (R-Kans.), introduced Thursday the bipartisan Small Community Air Service Enhancement Act to increase flight options for travelers in rural America.

“Expanding reliable air service is essential for Montana so we can lower flight costs, create jobs, and keep families connected across our state,” said Tester. “That’s why I’m teaming up with Sen. Moran to reauthorize the Small Community Air Service Development Program, which helps our rural airports offer more flights and will support travel and commerce in Montana for years to come.”



