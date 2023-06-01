Sen. Jon Tester

Montana Sen. Jon Tester

WASHINGTON — As part of his continued push to protect America’s food security and national security, U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) pressed officials at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on their ability to enforce his bipartisan legislation that would ban China and other foreign adversaries from purchasing U.S. farmland.

At the beginning of his remarks, Tester highlighted how feedback he has heard directly from Montanans led to him introducing bipartisan legislation to address concerns around foreign adversaries acquiring American farmland.



Tags

Load comments