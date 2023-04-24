Sen. Jon Tester

Montana Sen. Jon Tester

BIG SANDY, Mont. — Continuing his efforts to lower costs for Montanans and bolster education opportunities for rural communities, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) introduced bipartisan legislation to make sure farm families are not paying higher costs to send their kids to college.

“As a third-generation farmer, I know firsthand that one-size-fits-all policies from Washington don’t work for Montana’s family farmers, ranchers and small businesses,” said Tester. “That’s why I’m teaming up with Republicans and Democrats to make sure Montana’s family farmers and ranchers don’t have to pay a higher price to send their kids to college. This bipartisan bill will pave the way for young Montana leaders to succeed well into the future while ensuring our family farmers can continue to feed the world.”



