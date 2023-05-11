Southern border El Paso

With Title 42 set to expire Thursday night, border towns were on high alert.

 Provided by Joshua Boschee 2020

WASHINGTON — As part of his continued efforts to secure America’s borders and combat the flow of fentanyl to Montana, U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) announced his support for bipartisan legislation that will allow the Department of Homeland Security to maintain a similar authority to that used under Title 42 to immediately expel certain migrants who attempt to enter the U.S. or illegally cross the border.

Title 42, which was set to expire at 10:59 p.m. CDT Thursday, allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Title 42 was a holdover from the Trump administration. It began in March 2020.



Tags

Load comments