Montana Sen. Jon Tester

WASHINGTON — As a part of his continued effort to improve mental health resources in rural Montana, U.S. Senator Jon Tester has introduced his bipartisan Farmers First Act of 2023 to reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) and connect farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural workers with stress assistance programs and resources.

“As a third-generation Montana farmer, I know how stressful production ag can be, and getting producers the mental health resources they need is critical to keeping our rural communities strong,” said Tester. “Family farming and ranching is often a challenging and isolating business, so when conditions turn sour or a crop gets wiped out, it’s important that folks in production ag have somewhere to turn. By reauthorizing the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network we’ll ensure that folks have access to life-saving resources and are able to manage the stress that comes with production ag.”



