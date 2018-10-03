A 19-year-old Watford City man was ordered held Monday on $75,000 bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a young boy.
The 19-year-old was charged Monday with gross sexual imposition, a class A felony, and incest, a class C felony. The Herald is not naming the accused in order to protect the identity of the boy he’s accused of sexually assaulting.
The Herald does not routinely name victims of alleged sexual assault.
On Sept. 20, the Watford City police got a call about a student reporting he’d been sexually assaulted, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The boy, who was younger than 15, told police that the 19-year-old had forced him to perform a sexual act.
The boy identified the 19-year-old as a family member, police wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
During a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Minot on Friday, the boy repeated those allegations and told an interviewer that the 19-year-old had forced him to perform a sexual act multiple times starting in August, court records indicate.
When the 19-year-old was interviewed by police, he admitted he’d had the boy touch him inappropriately, charging documents state.
The 19-year-old is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges on Dec. 6.