With the most recent school shooting in Texas, many have thought about how they would react and what the horrifying situation would look like if they were in that position. The Williston Basin School District #7 recently provided staff with emergency reunification training so that they could be better prepared in case of disaster.
Reunification comes into play when students are not able to dismiss from school in their normal fashion. This can occur for many reasons including threats to the school, maintenance hazards, weather emergencies, and more.
Wyndy McGinley, Director of Student Services, reached out to the I Love U Guys Foundation and asked them to come in and train district staff on their Standard Reunification Method (SRM) via a two-day workshop.
The reunification team is made up of district staff members, representatives from the Williston Police Department, Watford City Police Department, and Williston Fire/EMS. They all participated in the training.
On the first day of the training, the group had a refresher on the Standard Response Protocol, and then learned all about SRM.
"A predetermined, practiced reunification method ensures the reunification process will not further complicate what is probably already a chaotic, anxiety-filled scene. In fact, putting an orderly reunification plan into action will help defuse the emotion building at the site," states the I Love U Guys Foundation's website.
Day two was full of hands-on experiences and practice for the group. They were divided into three teams and rotated through different steps of the reunification process. This practice gave the group confidence that if there is ever a situation where SRM must come into play, they will be able successfully reunite students with their families.
"We are honored to be the first North Dakota school to receive this training," said McGinley in a press release. "It was a very important step in our school safety plan."