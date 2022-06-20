Sylvan Learning of North Dakota, specifically the branch responsible for academically helping kids in northwest and central North Dakota and northwest Montana, was recently ranked in the top centers nationwide for number of students helped. This award means that the local Sylvan learning center beat out around 700 others in the country.
"With COVID causing nationwide learning loss, with students across every grade behind in both academic and behavioral milestones, Weigel and her team have stepped up to provide additional support to Sylvan Learning students to get them back on track," Emily Gay, an account executive with Sylvan Learning said.
Gay was referencing Kari Weigel, the owner of the now 27-year old center located in Bismarck that services the region. Weigel told the Williston Herald that it was her mother who started the center when she was "looking to make an impact."
In 2013, Weigel opened a center in Williston, North Dakota after seeing a huge need in the area. In the last year alone, the Williston center, located inside the ARC building, helped 1,433 students in the region.
"COVID was a strange time," Weigel said. "The stressed caused gaps in learning that we're seeing every day."
Weigel said that the goal of Sylvan Learning is to meet every child where they are at and sometimes are even helping adults, too. While the most common age bracket of student in the centers fall somewhere in between kindergarten and twelfth grade, Weigel shared a story about an 84-year-old who came in with her granddaughter. This grandmother shared that she had dropped out of school many years ago and had been a homemaker, never learning how to read. Sylvan Learning decided that a person of any age can learn if they want to, and helped this woman learn how to read, something she had wanted to do her entire adult life.
Weigel explains that meeting the individual goal of students is top priority at Sylvan Learning. Upon entrance to the program, students undergo an assessment used to customize a program to their individual skills, interests, and goals.
Weigel also explained that there is no one "type" of student at Sylvan. She sees public and private school attendees, those looking to catch up or get ahead, those looking to keep their brains sharp during summer breaks, those seeking credit recovery, and even homeschooled children using Sylvan as a supplement program.
At Sylvan, the teachers range from newly-certified teachers to retired long-timers looking to still engage with their passion of teaching. She also said there are some career-teachers at Sylvan who just want to focus on instruction instead of all the extras that go along with teaching in a traditional classroom.
Weigel also shared that there are both in-person and online options, so if a student's location or lifestyle doesn't match coming to a brick and mortar center, they are still able to get the help they deserve. For more information, visit sylvanbismarck.com or call 701-223-0010.