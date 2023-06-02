Wade Sundby, a resident of Williston, will be inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame on the weekend of June 16-17 in Medora.
Sundby has been involved with cattle and horses since he was young with his earliest memories of rodeo coming about when he was 11 or 12.
"I was always raised around horses and cattle through my dad and family," said Sundby. "My family was always involved in rodeo and I kept going with it."
Wade was involved in rodeo in high school, along with football, 4H Champion Steer and a 1976 State Championship in wrestling.
Sundby won the North Dakota High School All-Around champion and NOrth Dakota High School Finals Bareback Champion titles from 1973 through 1976 and was the North Dakota High School Finals Steer wrestling champion in 1974.
After high school and many more accolades, Sundby continued to rodeo. It was in 1986 that he became the North Dakota Roughrider Steer Wrestling Champion. In 1988 and 1989 he became the Northern Plains Rodeo Association Steer Wrestling Champion.
He attributes his success in bulldogging to his horse, "Jack" who was Bulldogging Horse of the Year in 1988 and 1989.
Wade was nominated by others in the rodeo community and was elated at the thought of being inducted.
"It's a happy day," said Sundby. "You always hope that you get in and I was skeptical."
Wade continues to reside in Williston with his wife, Peggy, three kids and eight grandchildren and one great-grandson and they continue to follow the rodeo and attend the events that they can.
"We still go and watch," said Sundby. "It's in our blood."
Tickets for the induction event are available at here.