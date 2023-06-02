Sundby

Wade Sundby is set to be inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora June 16 and 17.

 North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame

Wade Sundby, a resident of Williston, will be inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame on the weekend of June 16-17 in Medora.

Sundby has been involved with cattle and horses since he was young with his earliest memories of rodeo coming about when he was 11 or 12.



