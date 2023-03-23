AMHERST, N.Y. — Last year, the Center for Inquiry's ScienceSaves program launched a nationwide grassroots effort to designate March 26 as National Science Appreciation Day. The date was selected to mark the anniversary of Jonas Salk’s announcement of his polio vaccine in 1953.
Sunday will mark the 70th anniversary of that landmark achievement and the second annual National Science Appreciation Day celebration.
With a proclamation signed by Gov. Doug Burgum, North Dakota joined a group of eight states — Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, New Hampshire, Washington, Wisconsin are the others — along with Washington, D.C., that have issued proclamations in honor of National Science Appreciation Day 2023.
CFI’s ScienceSaves is a nonpartisan campaign to generate increased appreciation for the role of science in our everyday lives. The campaign highlights stories of how science has benefited human outcomes, unleashed human potential, transformed lives, and given humanity the tools to overcome pressing issues, from the global pandemic to climate change.
“In an era of widespread misinformation and science denialism, it’s important for all of us to remember the incredible positive impact science has had on each and every one of us,” said Todd Stiefel, philanthropist and founder of ScienceSaves. “It’s wonderful to see governors and states from across the political spectrum come together to celebrate the lifesaving power of science.”
As it did last year, ScienceSaves invites everyone to participate in the celebration by using social media to share their own stories of the positive impact science has had on their lives and the lives of people they love. ScienceSaves encourages people to post stories, photos, videos or comments using the hashtags #ScienceSaves and #ScienceAppreciationDay.
This year’s National Science Appreciation Day celebration will also coincide with the final round of ScienceSaves’ Science Clash 2023, a bracket-style “tournament” in which voters will select their choice for the title of Greatest Scientific Achievement of All Time.
Learn more about ScienceSaves at ScienceSaves.org, or follow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
The Center for Inquiry (CFI) is a nonprofit educational, advocacy and research organization headquartered in Amherst, New York. It is also home to the Richard Dawkins Foundation for Reason & Science, the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry, and the Council for Secular Humanism. The Center for Inquiry strives to foster a secular society based on reason, science, freedom of inquiry and humanist values. Visit CFI on the web at www.centerforinquiry.org.