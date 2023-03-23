AMHERST, N.Y. — Last year, the Center for Inquiry's ScienceSaves program launched a nationwide grassroots effort to designate March 26 as National Science Appreciation Day. The date was selected to mark the anniversary of Jonas Salk’s announcement of his polio vaccine in 1953.

Sunday will mark the 70th anniversary of that landmark achievement and the second annual National Science Appreciation Day celebration.



