The City of Williston Board of Commissioners meeting took place last week on July 11.
City Planner
Kent Jarcik, the Williston City Planner, met with the board to propose zone changes located at 3120 2nd Ave West.
The applicant proposed to improve a 1,225 square foot area at the east end of the building to accommodate a small grocery store to complement the existing taqueria restaurant.
The existing Taqueria was permitted in 2011 with a Special Use Permit for a previous restaurant.
Before a building permit is granted, requirements such as coordination with the fire department on access to the alley, final location of the dumpster and a final set of drawings will be needed.
City Attorney
Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk motioned to approve the zoning change with a second by James Bervig. The motion carried 4-0.
Taylor Olson, city attorney, presented the second readings of Ordinance 1147 and 1148, open burning and special event permits, respectively.
Ordinance 1147 was passed with a motion by commissioner Cymbaluk and a second by Bervig. The motion carried 4-0.
Ordinance 1148 saw conversations about changes since the first reading and since those changes have not yet been made the second reading was tabled by unanimous voice vote.
Airport
Anthony Dudas, City of Williston Airport Director presented the air service agreement from Sun Country Airlines that will provide seasonal flights to Las Vegas.
The service will from from September 7 to December 17 and will run to and from Las Vegas on Thursdays and Sundays' departing Las Vegas at 9 a.m., arriving at XWA at 1:30 p.m. and departing back to Las Vegas at 2:30 p.m.
The air service requires commission approval of a Minimum Revenue Guarantee totaling $550,904, with the number based on higher crew wages, fuel prices, higher load factors and fares between $60-65 each way.
Last year's MRG was $767,241 of which the city paid $582,215 to Sun Country.
"Our flights last year started off much stronger than the first season at approximately 53 percent full and grew to averaging 76-80 percent in November and December," said Dudas. "I believe we are continuing to gain steam and brand recognition for this well-regarded, affordable air travel opportunity and we can continue to build on past success. This service does fit within the commission-approved air service development program and follows our initiative to enhance the quality of life in our region while also working to attract and retain workforce to the industries in and around Williston."
Commissioner Cymbaluk motioned with a second by Deanette Piesik to approve the air service with the motion carrying 4-0.