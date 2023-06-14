Summer Nights two weeks away By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston Downtowners Summer Nights on Main has released the lineup as the first night is scheduled to take place June 29.With multiple dates taking us through August every Thursday night, event goers will enjoy music, beer, good, family fun and a great time from 5-9p.m.The Lineup:June 29: TripwireJuly 6: Dan BrekkeJuly 13: Face for RadioJuly 20: UptownJuly 27: Rock Creek RevivalAugust 3: Chloe MarieAugust 10: RaynesAugust 17: SlamabamaAugust 24: Josey and The WhalersBe sure to come out to enjoy the Summer Nights starting June 29. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hydrography Sports Load comments Most Popular Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen crowned Winners announced for Miss ND 2023 preliminary competitions WPD finds nothing criminal in matter involving teacher-student Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired 1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank Miss N.D. and Miss Teen N.D. celebrate in Williston Egeberg brings autism awareness to D.C. Wildfire smoke makes a return to Williston Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving TruWealth Financial Baseball Tournament schedule Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT