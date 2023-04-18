The question of "How old are you?" is one that we encounter frequently in various contexts such as job applications, dating websites, or simply when meeting new people. While younger individuals may have no qualms about answering this question, those of us who are over 40 may sometimes feel hesitant. This is because aging is commonly associated with being past your physical prime.

However, exercise scientists are increasingly of the opinion that one's birthdate is not necessarily indicative of their body's true age. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can help people attain peak fitness later in life and remain ‘younger’ for a longer time. In fact, these experts argue that an individual's body age may be higher or lower than what we would expect based on their chronological age.



