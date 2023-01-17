Every legislative session sees the return of incumbent legislators along with a handful of newcomers. The 68th Legislative Session started earlier this month with a higher than usual number of freshman lawmakers.

There are 24 new faces in the House of Representatives this session including Rep. Dawson Holle, R-Mandan, a student at the University of Mary in Bismarck and a dairy rancher. At 18, he may be the youngest North Dakotan ever to serve in the legislature.



